Tormented Soul is a song written and recorded by Mozambican musician Mathias Xavier. The song is played in Zimbabwe towards Heroes Day commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.

Composition

Mathias Xavier composed the song when Mozambique’s founding president Samora Machel died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.

Rather than verbalising his pain, the song consists of what would best be described as humming and/or groaning noises by the artiste to signify pain that could not be verbalised.[1]