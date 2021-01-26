Difference between revisions of "Tormented Soul"
Latest revision as of 11:14, 26 January 2021
Tormented Soul is a song written and recorded by Mozambican musician Mathias Xavier. The song is played in Zimbabwe towards Heroes Day commemorations in August or every time a national hero or heroine dies.
Composition
Mathias Xavier composed the song when Mozambique’s founding president Samora Machel died on October 19 1986. The song was composed as a tribute to Machel.
Rather than verbalising his pain, the song consists of what would best be described as humming and/or groaning noises by the artiste to signify pain that could not be verbalised.[1]
References
- ↑ Mathias Xavier and the tormented souls of the struggle, The Herald, Published: August 8, 2016, Retrieved: January 26, 2021