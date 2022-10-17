He contested in the '''July 2018''' elections as a member of [[MDC Alliance]] and he won then becoming Member of Parliament for [[Hwange]] East.

Sansole was a member of [[PF ZAPU]] until 1987 and would go on to join the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] in 2000. He was elected as a Councilor for [[Victoria Falls]] Council as an independent in ''' 1999 ''' . He would serve as executive mayor from ''' 2003 ''' to ''' 2008 ''' .

'''Tose Sansole''' is a Zimbabwe politician , Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[Hwange]] East constituency. He won in the ''' July 2018 ''' elections.

Personal Details

Born: 27 March 1957 in Hwange.

School/Education

Tose Sansole attended school at Chinotimba Primary School.

Service/Career

