'''Tose Sansole''' is a Zimbabwe politician who is Member of Parliament for [[Hwange East]] constituency. He won in the July 2018 elections.
'''Tose Sansole''' is a Zimbabwe politician, Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Hwange]] East constituency. He won in the '''July 2018''' elections.
  
== Background ==
==Personal Details==
Tose Wesley Sansole was born on 27-Mar-57 in [[Hwange]].
'''Born:''' '''27 March 1957''' in [[Hwange]].
  
== Education ==
 
 
Tose Sansole attended school at [[Chinotimba Primary School]].
 
Tose Sansole attended school at [[Chinotimba Primary School]].
  
== Political career ==
==Service/Career ==
Sansole was a member of [[PF ZAPU]] until 1987 and would go on to join the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] in 2000. He was elected as a Councilor for [[Victoria Falls Council]] as an independent in 1999. He would serve as executive mayor between 2003 until 2008.
Sansole was a member of [[PF ZAPU]] until 1987 and would go on to join the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] in 2000. He was elected as a Councilor for [[Victoria Falls]] Council as an independent in '''1999'''. He would serve as executive mayor from '''2003''' to '''2008'''.
 
 
He contested in the July 2018 elections as a member of MDC Alliance and he won then becoming Member of Parliament for Hwange East.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
He contested in the '''July 2018''' elections as a member of [[MDC Alliance]] and he won then becoming Member of Parliament for [[Hwange]] East.
  
  
 
Tose Sansole is a Zimbabwe politician, Member of Parliament for Hwange East constituency. He won in the July 2018 elections.

Personal Details

Born: 27 March 1957 in Hwange.

School/Education

Tose Sansole attended school at Chinotimba Primary School.

Service/Career

Sansole was a member of PF ZAPU until 1987 and would go on to join the Movement for Democratic Change in 2000. He was elected as a Councilor for Victoria Falls Council as an independent in 1999. He would serve as executive mayor from 2003 to 2008.

He contested in the July 2018 elections as a member of MDC Alliance and he won then becoming Member of Parliament for Hwange East.

