Tose Sansole is a Zimbabwe politician, Member of Parliament for Hwange East constituency. He won in the July 2018 elections.
Personal Details
Born: 27 March 1957 in Hwange.
School/Education
Tose Sansole attended school at Chinotimba Primary School.
Service/Career
Sansole was a member of PF ZAPU until 1987 and would go on to join the Movement for Democratic Change in 2000. He was elected as a Councilor for Victoria Falls Council as an independent in 1999. He would serve as executive mayor from 2003 to 2008.
He contested in the July 2018 elections as a member of MDC Alliance and he won then becoming Member of Parliament for Hwange East.