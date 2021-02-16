Difference between revisions of "Total Zimbabwe"
Total Zimbabwe is the country operation of Total S.A, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company. In Zimbabwe it focuses on the retail of fuels of
Total Zimbabweis the country operation of Total S.A, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company. In Zimbabwe it focuses on the retail of fuels of and diesel engines, domestic fuels (paraffin), aviation fuels and automotive lubricants.
Total was established in Zimbabwe in 1960. It has about 100 operational retail network stations and over 100 general trade and specialties customers.
Totalwas established in Zimbabwe in 1960. It has about 100 operational retail network stations and over 100 general trade and specialties customers.
Latest revision as of 10:50, 16 February 2021
Total
Trading name
|Total
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Fuel
|Founded
|1960
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Website
|total
Total Zimbabwe is the country operation of Total S.A, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company. In Zimbabwe it focuses on the retail of fuels of petrol and diesel engines, domestic fuels (paraffin), aviation fuels and automotive lubricants.
Background
Total was established in Zimbabwe in 1960. It has about 100 operational retail network stations and over 100 general trade and specialties customers.
Contacts
- Email: customerservice@total.co.zw
- Hotline number: +263 782 708 433
- Physical Address: 1 Auckland road, Southerton, Harare.
Events
In 2021 Total was mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels.