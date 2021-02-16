In 2021 Total was mentioned on p22 of [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under Case Study 2 ''The Fuel Cartels'' .

''' Total ''' was established in Zimbabwe in ''' 1960 ''' . It has about 100 operational retail network stations and over 100 general trade and specialties customers.

Total was established in Zimbabwe in 1960. It has about 100 operational retail network stations and over 100 general trade and specialties customers.

''' Total Zimbabwe ''' is the country operation of Total S.A, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company. In Zimbabwe it focuses on the retail of fuels of petrol and diesel engines, domestic fuels (paraffin), aviation fuels and automotive lubricants.

Total Zimbabwe is the country operation of Total S.A, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company. In Zimbabwe it focuses on the retail of fuels of Petrol engines and diesel engines, domestic fuels (paraffin), aviation fuels and automotive lubricants.

Total Zimbabwe is the country operation of Total S.A, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company. In Zimbabwe it focuses on the retail of fuels of petrol and diesel engines, domestic fuels (paraffin), aviation fuels and automotive lubricants.

Background

Total was established in Zimbabwe in 1960. It has about 100 operational retail network stations and over 100 general trade and specialties customers.

Email : customerservice@total.co.zw

: customerservice@total.co.zw Hotline number : +263 782 708 433

: +263 782 708 433 Physical Address: 1 Auckland road, Southerton, Harare.

Events

In 2021 Total was mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels.



















