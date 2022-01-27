Pindula

* [[Soko Nehumba]] (monkeys)
 
* [[Tembo Wakapiwa]] (zebra)
 
* [[Tsiwo Gushungo]]
* [[Tsiwo Gushungo]] (lion)
 
* [[VaRozvi]]
 
* [[Zenda Simbirori]]
 
Totems in Zimbabwe are more firmly rooted in history and tradition, but they are still widely used in 2022. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. They are also known as mutupo or isibongo. Follows is a list of profiles on individual totems, or information relating to totems.

