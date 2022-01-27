Difference between revisions of "Totems, Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
* [[Soko Nehumba]] (monkeys)
* [[Soko Nehumba]] (monkeys)
* [[Tembo Wakapiwa]] (zebra)
* [[Tembo Wakapiwa]] (zebra)
|−
* [[Tsiwo Gushungo]]
|+
* [[Tsiwo Gushungo]]
* [[VaRozvi]]
* [[VaRozvi]]
* [[Zenda Simbirori]]
* [[Zenda Simbirori]]
Revision as of 13:29, 27 January 2022
Totems in Zimbabwe are more firmly rooted in history and tradition, but they are still widely used in 2022. Many people are still identified by their respective totems. They are also known as mutupo or isibongo. Follows is a list of profiles on individual totems, or information relating to totems.
- Gwai Gumbi
- Hlatywayo Nungu
- Humba Nyanguru
- Madanha-Murehwa
- Madanha Wachenuka
- Madanha Zvimbakupa
- Mbano Matemavi
- Mbuya Chikonamombe
- Mhlanga Dhuve
- Moyo Akatakwa
- Moyo Chirandu (no eating some animal internal organs)
- Moyo Mugonderwa
- Shumba Samaita (lion)
- Soko Kumene (monkeys)
- Soko Murehwa (monkeys)
- Soko Nehumba (monkeys)
- Tembo Wakapiwa (zebra)
- Tsiwo Gushungo (lion)
- VaRozvi
- Zenda Simbirori