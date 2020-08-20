Difference between revisions of "Tourism"
According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), tourism entails the movement of people to countries or places outside their usual environment for personal or business/professional purposes. These people are called visitors. Generally speaking, a visitor is classified as a (same-)day visitor if their trip does not include an overnight stay and a tourist if it does include an overnight stay. The purpose of their trip can be for business, leisure or personal reasons, other than to be employed by a resident entity in the country or place visited.
If a trip’s main purpose is business/professional, it is often subdivided into two further categories - 'attending meetings, conferences or congresses, trade fairs and exhibitions' and 'other business and professional purposes'.
Types of tourism
There are three basic forms of tourism: domestic tourism, inbound tourism, and outbound tourism.
- Domestic tourism refers to activities of a visitor within their country of residence and outside of their home (e.g. a Zimbabwean visiting other parts of Zimbabwe).
- Inbound tourism refers to the activities of a visitor from outside of country of residence (e.g. a British visiting Zimbabwe).
- Outbound tourism refers to the activities of a resident visitor outside of their country of residence (e.g. a Zimbabwean visiting another country).[1]
What are tourism products?
Tourism product covers a number of different categories including:
- Accommodation, i.e. hotels, bed & breakfasts, guest houses, self-catering/serviced apartments, camping, caravanning and home stay
- Hospitality, i.e. food and beverage serving services, e.g. pubs, restaurants, cafes, private dining for groups/conferences
- Transport services, e.g. rail, road, water, air networks and rental
- Guided tours and tourist guides
- Travel agencies and other reservation services, including tour operators and destination management companies (see travel trade section)
- Cultural services, e.g. museums, attractions
- Sports and recreational activities
- Retail