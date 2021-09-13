Difference between revisions of "Townsend High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Townsend High School''' (Townsend Girls' High School) is in Ilanda, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province. ==++==++==++==++==++ File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 06:00, 13 September 2021
Townsend High School (Townsend Girls' High School) is in Ilanda, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: No 1 Philipps Drive, Ilanda, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09243371, 09243375, 09243374, 09243373, 09243372.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/3975177383/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.