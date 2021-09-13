Famous names associated with the school.

Famous names associated with the school.

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Townsend High School''' (Townsend Girls' High School) is in [[Ilanda]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

Location

(September 2021)

Address: No 1 Philipps Drive, Ilanda, PO Box 962, Bulawayo.

Telephone: 09243371, 09243375, 09243374, 09243373, 09243372.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

Events

Associations

Old students association; Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/3975177383/

Other information