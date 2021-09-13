Difference between revisions of "Townsend High School"
Townsend High School (Townsend Girls' High School) is in Ilanda, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: No 1 Philipps Drive, Ilanda, PO Box 962, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09243371, 09243375, 09243374, 09243373, 09243372.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Old students association; Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/3975177383/
Famous names associated with the school.