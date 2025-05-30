Trabablas Interchange: Difference between revisions
'''Trabablas Interchange''' is the a traffic grade-separated junction located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road in Harare. It was opened in May 2025. It replaced the Mbudzi roundabout and was initially called the Mbudzi Interchange before being renamed at the opening event on 30 May 2025.
== Trabablas Building Cost ==
Trabablas Interchange is the a traffic grade-separated junction located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road in Harare. It was opened in May 2025. It replaced the Mbudzi roundabout and was initially called the Mbudzi Interchange before being renamed at the opening event on 30 May 2025.
Trabablas Building Cost
The interchange cost US $88 million to build.
Naming
The interchange was named after one of Emmerson Mnangagwa's war time nicknames.