The government reportedly said the higher cost was to cover detour roads, compensation for displaced property owners, professional fees and other costs .

The government however engaged [[Tefoma]], a consortium of three firms - [[Tensor Systems]], [[Fossil Contracting]] and [[Masimba Construction]] - for the project without going to tender. Tefoma charged $88 million .

A South African engineering consultancy firm, DNMZ, put a US$65 million budget for the construction of an interchange.

Construction however started in September 2022. At the time, Mhona said the construction would take 1 year and six months.

Transport Minister [[Felix Mhona]] announced in October 2021 that engineers were “on the ground” and construction would start in earnest by December that year, and the works would take one year.<ref>[https://www.zimlive.com/2-years-late-and-likely-over-budget-mbudzi-interchange-opens-to-traffic/ 2 years late and likely over-budget, Mbudzi Interchange opens to traffic]</ref>

'''Trabablas Interchange''' is the a traffic grade-separated junction located at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road in Harare. It was official opened on 30 May 2025 by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] . It replaced the Mbudzi roundabout and was initially called the Mbudzi Interchange before being renamed at the opening event on 30 May 2025.

Timeline

Trabablas Building Cost

Naming

The interchange was named after one of Emmerson Mnangagwa's war time nicknames.