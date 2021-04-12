Difference between revisions of "Tracy Chagarasango"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Tracy Chagarasango''' was elected to Ward 3 Harare Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5564 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be f...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:23, 12 April 2021
In July 2018, Tracy Chagarasango was elected to Ward 3 Harare Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5564 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 3 Harare Municipality with 5564 votes, beating Innocent Maseko of Zanu PF with 5463 votes, Chamonorwa Mushauripo of MDC-T with 658 votes, Jonathan Takudzwa Nhidza of BZA with 68 votes, Franciscah Revai Mugwagwa of ZIPP with 68 votes, and Grace Mutusva of PRC with 38 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020