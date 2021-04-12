Difference between revisions of "Tracy Chagarasango"

Pindula

In July 2018, Tracy Chagarasango was elected to Ward 3 Harare Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 5564 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Harare Municipality with 5564 votes, beating Innocent Maseko of Zanu PF with 5463 votes, Chamonorwa Mushauripo of MDC-T with 658 votes, Jonathan Takudzwa Nhidza of BZA with 68 votes, Franciscah Revai Mugwagwa of ZIPP with 68 votes, and Grace Mutusva of PRC with 38 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

