After ''' Mutinhiri ''' was expelled from Zanu PF, ''' Mutinhiri ''' joined the MDC in ''' May 2012 ''' . Thereafter she contested for a parliamentary seat against former husband [[ Ambrose Mutinhiri ]] . There were mixed reactions from the MDC T camp and Zanu PF over the crossing of floors by ''' Tracy Mutinhiri ''' . The MDC stated that they would welcome her with open arms after her ill-treatment from Zanu PF while Zanu PF insisted that she was a traitor and deserved what she got.

She was a member of Zanu PF and a former deputy minister before her expulsion from the party in '''August 2011'''. The charges raised by the ZANU PF disciplinary body against '''Mutinhiri''' alleged that she had engaged in actions which were not in line with ZANU PF's constitution and its standing regulations under Article 3, Section 18 (1) of the party’s constitution. After her expulsion, '''Mutinhiri''' inevitably lost both her portfolios as deputy minister of [[Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare|Labour and Social Welfare]] and legislator for [[Marondera]] East.

After Mutinhiri was expelled from ZANU PF, Mutinhiri joined the MDC in May 2012. Thereafter she contested for a parliamentary seat against former husband Ambrose Mutinhiri. There were mixed reactions from the MDC T camp and ZANU PF over the crossing of floors by Tracy Mutinhiri. The MDC stated that they would welcome her with open arms after her ill-treatment from ZANU PF while ZANU PF insisted that she was a traitor and deserved what she got.

She was a member of ZANU PF and a former deputy minister before her expulsion from the party in August 2011. The charges raised by the ZANU PF disciplinary body against Mutinhiri alleged that she had engaged in actions which were not in line with ZANU PF's constitution and its standing regulations under Article 3 , Section 18 (1) of the party’s constitution. After her expulsion, Mutinhiri inevitably lost both her portfolios as deputy minister of Labour and Social Welfare and legislator for Marondera East .

'''Marriage:''' She is the former wife of retired brigadier [[Ambrose Mutinhiri]] and mother to socialite, [[Vimbai Mutinhiri]] <ref name="dailynews">[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/06/02/tracy-mutinhiri-locks-horns-with-ex-husband-in-poll Tracy Mutinhiri locks horns with ex-husband in poll], ''Daily News'', published: June 2, 2013, Retrieved: March 4, 2014</ref>

Tracy Mutinhiri was born in 1956. She is the former wife of retired brigadier [[Ambrose Mutinhiri]] and mother to socialite, [[Vimbai Mutinhiri]]<ref name="dailynews">[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/06/02/tracy-mutinhiri-locks-horns-with-ex-husband-in-poll Tracy Mutinhiri locks horns with ex-husband in poll], ''Daily News'', published: June 2, 2013, Retrieved: March 4, 2014</ref>

'''Tracy Mutinhiri''' is a Zimbabwean politician and senior member of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC). She is a former member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]] (Zanu PF ) party from which she was expelled in ''' August 2011 ''' following allegations of going against party policies and directives. ''' Mutinhiri ''' eventually joined the Movement for Democratic Change which is a rival party to Zanu PF. She is the former wife of Zanu PF politician, [[Ambrose Mutinhiri]].

'''Tracy Mutinhiri''' is a Zimbabwean politician and senior member of the [[Movement for Democratic Change]] (MDC). She is a former member of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]] (Zanu -PPF ) party from which she was expelled in August 2011 following allegations of going against party policies and directives. Mutinhiri eventually joined the Movement for Democratic Change which is a rival party to ZANU PF. She is the ex- wife of Zanu - PF politician, [[Ambrose Mutinhiri]].

Tracy Mutinhiri is a Zimbabwean politician and senior member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). She is a former member of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) party from which she was expelled in August 2011 following allegations of going against party policies and directives. Mutinhiri eventually joined the Movement for Democratic Change which is a rival party to Zanu PF. She is the former wife of Zanu PF politician, Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Personal Details

Born: 1956. Marriage: She is the former wife of retired brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri and mother to socialite, Vimbai Mutinhiri [1]

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Marondera East returned to Parliament:

Jeremiah Chiwetu of Zanu PF with 15 626 votes or 86.93 percent,

Tracy Mutinhiri of MDC–T with 2 113 votes or 11.76 percent,

of MDC–T with 2 113 votes or 11.76 percent, Dominic Tembedza of MDC–N with 236 votes or 1.31 percent,

Total 17 975 votes

Events

Firing From Zanu PF

She was a member of Zanu PF and a former deputy minister before her expulsion from the party in August 2011. The charges raised by the ZANU PF disciplinary body against Mutinhiri alleged that she had engaged in actions which were not in line with ZANU PF's constitution and its standing regulations under Article 3, Section 18 (1) of the party’s constitution. After her expulsion, Mutinhiri inevitably lost both her portfolios as deputy minister of Labour and Social Welfare and legislator for Marondera East.

Posts Held in ZANU PF

Deputy minister of labour and social welfare

Legislator for Marondera East

Women's League political commissar

Joining MDC T

After Mutinhiri was expelled from Zanu PF, Mutinhiri joined the MDC in May 2012. Thereafter she contested for a parliamentary seat against former husband Ambrose Mutinhiri. There were mixed reactions from the MDC T camp and Zanu PF over the crossing of floors by Tracy Mutinhiri. The MDC stated that they would welcome her with open arms after her ill-treatment from Zanu PF while Zanu PF insisted that she was a traitor and deserved what she got.