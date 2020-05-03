Difference between revisions of "Transitional Stabilisation Programme"

The programme was launched on 5 October 2018 and was set to run up to December 2020.

The '''Transitional Stabilisation Programme''' (TSP) is a programme proposed and implemented by [[ Zimbabwe ]]'s Finance and Economic Development Minister, [[Mthuli Ncube]] following his appointment in August 2018.

The Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) is a programme proposed and implemented by Zimbabwe's Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube following his appointment in August 2018.

The programme was launched on 5 October 2018 and was set to run up to December 2020.

The programme was designed to:

stabilise the macro-economy, and the financial sector;

introduce necessary policy and institutional reforms to translate to a private sector-led economy;

address infrastructure gaps,

launch quick-wins to stimulate growth.

