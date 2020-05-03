Difference between revisions of "Transitional Stabilisation Programme"

The '''Transitional Stabilisation Programme''' (TSP) is a programme proposed and implemented by [[Zimbabwe]]'s Finance and Economic Development Minister, [[Mthuli Ncube]] following his appointment in August 2018.
  
 
The Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) is a programme proposed and implemented by Zimbabwe's Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube following his appointment in August 2018.

The programme was launched on 5 October 2018 and was set to run up to December 2020.

The programme was designed to:

  • stabilise the macro-economy, and the financial sector;
  • introduce necessary policy and institutional reforms to translate to a private sector-led economy;
  • address infrastructure gaps,
  • launch quick-wins to stimulate growth.

