Difference between revisions of "Transitional Stabilisation Programme"

Latest revision as of 13:48, 3 May 2020
The Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) is a programme proposed and implemented by Zimbabwe's Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube following his appointment in August 2018.
The programme was launched on 5 October 2018 and was set to run up to December 2020.
The programme was designed to:
- stabilise the macro-economy, and the financial sector;
- introduce necessary policy and institutional reforms to translate to a private sector-led economy;
- address infrastructure gaps,
- launch quick-wins to stimulate growth.