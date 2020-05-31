Difference between revisions of "Transparency International Zimbabwe"
|
m
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
==TIZ Programs==
==TIZ Programs==
*Community Mobilisation and Advocacy
*Community Mobilisation and Advocacy
|+
*Advocacy and Legal Advice Center
*Advocacy and Legal Advice Center
|+
*Policy Legislation and Institutional Monitoring
*Policy Legislation and Institutional Monitoring
|−
*Research
|+
|+
|+
*Research
|+
*The Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption Program
*The Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption Program
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Offices==
==Offices==
Latest revision as of 07:15, 31 May 2020
TIZ logo
Type
|Non-profit
|Industry
|Anti-Corruption
|Founded
|1996
|Headquarters
|96 Central Ave,, Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Loughty Dube, Chairman
|Parent
|Transparency International
|Website
|tizim
Phone: 263-04-703246, 08677004072
Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) is a non- profit, non- partisan, systems oriented local chapter of the international movement against corruption. Its broad mandate is to fight corruption and related vices through networks of integrity in line with the Global Strategy.
TIZ was established in 1996 and became accredited as a national chapter of Transparency International in 2001.
Contents
Office Holders
- Chairman: Loughty Dube
Notable Investigations & Reports
- In 2011 TIZ presented a report on alleged abuse of office by Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana after he had ordered his juniors to stop the prosecution of four people implicated in corruption and fraud cases. 6 years later in 2016, a tribunal set up to investigate Tomana's suitability to remain in office has invited TIZ to submit its report on Tomana's criminal abuse of office.
TIZ Programs
- Community Mobilisation and Advocacy
CMA facilitates communities to drive initiatives to fight against corruption. CMA aims at providing tools and approaches to ordinary citizens to stand up for a corruption-free Zimbabwe.
- Advocacy and Legal Advice Center
ALAC is a new anti-corruption initiative providing free legal aid services to victims and witnesses of corruption and seeks to empower citizens to demand accountability and transparency
- Policy Legislation and Institutional Monitoring
PLIM undertakes lobby and advocacy work to influence the development and implementation of effective national anti-corruption strategies to combat corruption in Zimbabwe.
- Research & Communication Unit
Research unit was established in 2012. The unit was created to advance knowledge in the area of corruption, anti-corruption and governance in Zimbabwe.
- The Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption Program
Mission
They exist to fight corruption in order to promote good governance by fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and integrity through research-based advocacy, public education/awareness, proffering policy advice and monitoring. They are measured through endorsement from their stakeholders.
As part of an international civil society corruption watchdog, TI Zimbabwe seeks to advocate for government to establish and implement effective laws, policies and anti-corruption programmes that are implemented through accountable and accessible institutions, with adequate resources. It further seeks to spend expand its initiatives into an aggressive drive for public support for its vision and mission through citizen mobilization.
Vision
A Zimbabwean Society anchored on values of transparency, accountability and integrity.
Principles
Their values are based on the following principles and ideology:
- A sustainable anti-corruption campaign is only possible with the involvement of all stakeholders who include the state, the private sector and civil society.
- TIZ does not “name and shame” or attack individuals, but focuses on building integrity system.
- TIZ's approach is non-partisan and non-confrontational but is system oriented.
Offices
Harare Office
96 Central Ave Harare, Zimbabwe Phone: 263-04-703246, 08677004072
Bulawayo Office
42A Samuel Parirenyatwa St/Btwn 2nd and 3rd Avenue Bulawayo Phone: 263-09-881397, 08677004073
Mutare Office
4 Carlos Flats Cnr D Avenue/4th Street Mutare Phone: 263-020-60030 08677004073