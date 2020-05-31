*TIZ's approach is non-partisan and non-confrontational but is system oriented.

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) is a non- profit, non- partisan, systems oriented local chapter of the international movement against corruption. Its broad mandate is to fight corruption and related vices through networks of integrity in line with the Global Strategy.

TIZ was established in 1996 and became accredited as a national chapter of Transparency International in 2001.

Office Holders

Notable Investigations & Reports

In 2011 TIZ presented a report on alleged abuse of office by Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana after he had ordered his juniors to stop the prosecution of four people implicated in corruption and fraud cases. 6 years later in 2016, a tribunal set up to investigate Tomana's suitability to remain in office has invited TIZ to submit its report on Tomana's criminal abuse of office.

TIZ Programs

Community Mobilisation and Advocacy

CMA facilitates communities to drive initiatives to fight against corruption. CMA aims at providing tools and approaches to ordinary citizens to stand up for a corruption-free Zimbabwe.

Advocacy and Legal Advice Center

ALAC is a new anti-corruption initiative providing free legal aid services to victims and witnesses of corruption and seeks to empower citizens to demand accountability and transparency

Policy Legislation and Institutional Monitoring

PLIM undertakes lobby and advocacy work to influence the development and implementation of effective national anti-corruption strategies to combat corruption in Zimbabwe.

Research & Communication Unit

Research unit was established in 2012. The unit was created to advance knowledge in the area of corruption, anti-corruption and governance in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe National Anti-Corruption Program

Mission

They exist to fight corruption in order to promote good governance by fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and integrity through research-based advocacy, public education/awareness, proffering policy advice and monitoring. They are measured through endorsement from their stakeholders.

As part of an international civil society corruption watchdog, TI Zimbabwe seeks to advocate for government to establish and implement effective laws, policies and anti-corruption programmes that are implemented through accountable and accessible institutions, with adequate resources. It further seeks to spend expand its initiatives into an aggressive drive for public support for its vision and mission through citizen mobilization.

Vision

A Zimbabwean Society anchored on values of transparency, accountability and integrity.

Principles

Their values are based on the following principles and ideology:

A sustainable anti-corruption campaign is only possible with the involvement of all stakeholders who include the state, the private sector and civil society.

TIZ does not “name and shame” or attack individuals, but focuses on building integrity system.

TIZ's approach is non-partisan and non-confrontational but is system oriented.

Offices

Harare Office

96 Central Ave Harare, Zimbabwe Phone: 263-04-703246, 08677004072

Bulawayo Office

42A Samuel Parirenyatwa St/Btwn 2nd and 3rd Avenue Bulawayo Phone: 263-09-881397, 08677004073

Mutare Office

4 Carlos Flats Cnr D Avenue/4th Street Mutare Phone: 263-020-60030 08677004073











