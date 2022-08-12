Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Trauma Centre & Hospital"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 46: Line 46:
  
  
'''Trauma Centre & Hospital''' is a health facility in Harare.
+
'''Trauma Centre & Hospital''' is a health facility in Borrowdale, Harare.
 +
The Trauma Centre is owned by Zimbabwe-born maverick doctor '''[[Vivek Solanki]]''', who has Serbian roots. It is the go-to hospital for Zimbabwe’s elite.
  
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]
 
[[Category:Hospitals]]

Latest revision as of 04:32, 12 August 2022

Trauma Centre & Hospital


Trauma Centre & Hospital is a health facility in Borrowdale, Harare. The Trauma Centre is owned by Zimbabwe-born maverick doctor Vivek Solanki, who has Serbian roots. It is the go-to hospital for Zimbabwe’s elite.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Trauma_Centre_%26_Hospital&oldid=119578"