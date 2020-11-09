Difference between revisions of "Traverze Travel"

Traverze Travel is the top travel agent in Zimbabwe and has been in operation since 2003. The main focus of the business is to offer corporate clients a comprehensive and cost effective travel capability, delivered with excellent service, in this very competitive industry.

Background

The travel agent has been in operation since 2003 and was founded by Zodwa Mkandla. Their services cover every aspect of business travel so that they enable their clients to concentrate on running their businesses. Critical to the Company’s success in this area is the commitment to getting to know each Client and their particular requirements, to enable the most cost-effective arrangements to be made for each travel event.

Traverze is a one-stop shop for all travel needs and has got a branch in Lusaka Zambia. Traverze Travel is also the first and only travel agency in Zimbabwe to own and run an executive lounge at Harare International Airport (Down the escalator after the security check point). Traverze’s comprehensive travel management systems are designed to make traveling more convenient, save time and money. Traverze Travel prides itself on going above and beyond industry expectations and in setting consistently new standards which reinforce its multi-award winning status.

Services

Air Ticket Fares

They provide their customers with the lowest available fares on the requested routes and in the preferred classes. They also advise them of the fare rules before tickets are issued.

Airport Transfers

They have a 24/7 Service. Pick up from home/office. Air conditioned Quantum 15-seater $20/person/ one way.

Holiday Packages

They have tailor-made holiday packages to suit clients’ pockets and needs - family holidays, honeymoon, religious tours, adventure tours, educational tours and cruises.

Ticketing

Tickets are issued immediately upon receiving authorization to do so from the client. They also arrange pre-booking for their clients’ preferred seating arrangements and meals and any other special requests.

Car Rental

They also provide car hire services including a driver upon request from the client. They deal with reputable car hiring companies like Avis and Europcar.



