Difference between revisions of "Travolter Matekenya"

In July 2018, Travolter Matekenya was elected to Ward 1 Karoi Town Council, for Zanu-PF, with 403 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Karoi Town Council with 403 votes, beating Fureky Kuchekwa of MDC-Alliance with 320 votes, Pfungwa Kaharo, independent with 38 votes, Patrick Chihara of NPF with 8 votes, Kenneth Kachidza of PRC with 5 votes and Isaac Stephen of ZIPP with 1 vote. [1]

