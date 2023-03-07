Difference between revisions of "Tregers Products"
|
Michaellaban
(Created page with "'''Tregers Products''' (Pvt) Ltd, in Harare and Bulawayo, recycle plastics of all types. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 1 Bar...")
Latest revision as of 13:30, 7 March 2023
Tregers Products (Pvt) Ltd, in Harare and Bulawayo, recycle plastics of all types.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 1 Barking Road, Workington, Harare.
Phone: K. Kondani - 0775 137847, Pondani - 0773 137847.
Email: ccheta@tregprod.co.zw; kondan@tregprod.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
Plastic into PVC pipes, HDPE pipes, and plastic packaging.
2020 - ±133 tons