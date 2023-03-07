Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Tregers Products"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Tregers Products''' (Pvt) Ltd, in Harare and Bulawayo, recycle plastics of all types. See Recycle in Zimbabwe. <br/> ==Contact Details== '''Address:''' 1 Bar...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 13:30, 7 March 2023

Tregers Products (Pvt) Ltd, in Harare and Bulawayo, recycle plastics of all types.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 1 Barking Road, Workington, Harare.
Phone: K. Kondani - 0775 137847, Pondani - 0773 137847.
Email: ccheta@tregprod.co.zw; kondan@tregprod.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

Plastic into PVC pipes, HDPE pipes, and plastic packaging.

2020 - ±133 tons

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Tregers_Products&oldid=123461"