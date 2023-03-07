Tregers Products (Pvt) Ltd, in Harare and Bulawayo, recycle plastics of all types.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.



Address: 1 Barking Road, Workington, Harare.

Phone: K. Kondani - 0775 137847, Pondani - 0773 137847.

Email: ccheta@tregprod.co.zw; kondan@tregprod.co.zw;

Website:



Materials

Plastic into PVC pipes, HDPE pipes, and plastic packaging.

2020 - ±133 tons