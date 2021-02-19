Difference between revisions of "Trek Petroleum"

Again mentioned on p25 of [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] under Case Study 3, ''The Agriculture Cartels''.

<ref name="Gloves off: Inside the fierce war for control of Zim’s fuel industry"> [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2018/10/28/gloves-off-inside-fierce-war-control-zims-fuel-industry/ Gloves off: Inside the fierce war for control of Zim’s fuel industry], ''The Standard'', Published: 28 October 2018, Retrieved: 16 February 2021''</ref>

Further, [[Kudakwashe Tagwirei]] is alleged to also have beneficial ownership in another fuel retail company, Trek. </blockquote>

Trek Petroleum (Private) Limited retails fuel. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Bulawayo.

Trek is mentioned on p23 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe under Case Study 2, The Fuel Cartels.

