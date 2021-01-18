Trevor Dongo is a popular Afro-Jazz Zimbabwean musician. He rose to fame in 2001 during the Urban Grooves era as several young hip-hop and RnB musicians popularised local music targeted at young people.

Dongo's music was popularised by the song Ndozviita sei. The title track became an instant hit within weeks. Since then Dongo never looked back releasing a string of hits such as 'Tivanyadzise', 'Ruva Rashe', 'Takonana' and 'Ndashamisika'. The latter no doubt was one of the most popular tracks in 2012. It topped the charts and stayed for an unpredictable eight months.

Background

Dongo is the firstborn in a family of six. He is the only boy in a family with 6 children. He was raised in Harare's Highfield suburb. Dongo got engaged to his fiance Ashley Mawumbe in April 2014. The love birds celebrated their engagement in style with Trevor performing at the ZimCafe Restaurant. The engagement was spiced up by performances from fellow musicians Ngoni Kambarami and Muduwahood.[1]

Education

Dongo did his primary education at Rusvingo Primary School before enrolling at Kwayedza High School for his secondary education.

Music career

Dongo started writing music at school. By then, he took it as a hobby and never knew it would become his full-time career. His passion continued to grow leading him into recording demos. While at college he decided to sing for a living but since he had some doubts, he did the two simultaneously.[2] After completion of his Art course, Dongo went on to release his first album 'Ndozviita Sei'. The album was a success story and from there he never looked back. In 2010, he went on to release his second offering 'Ruvarashe'. He released 'First Verse' which carried hit tracks such as 'Musikana wangu' and 'Ndashamisika'.

Tours

Dongo made his debut international tour in 2012 when he embarked on a United Kingdom tour together with local hip hop gurus Maskiri and Leonard Mapfumo. In May 2014, he was part of the Zimbabwean artists that descended in the United Kingdom for the UK summer Festival. This saw Dongo and the other six staging three shows in Luton, Coventry, and Manchester.[3]

Discography

Albums

Trevor Dongo Essentials (2020)

Beyond (2017)

African Girl (2016)

Two Steps to Go (2014)

First Verse (2012)

Ruvarashe (2010)

Ndozviita Sei? (2001)

Social Media

Videos

Ndashamisika







Zvatichazova







Jehovah



















That's How I Feel







Shoko reRudo







Rega Zviende







Ndokuda







Personal Life

Dongo was married to Ashley Maumbe.