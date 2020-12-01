

Trevor Nyasha Madondo (22 November 1976 – 11 June 2001) was a Zimbabwean cricketer who played in three Test matches and 13 One Day Internationals from 1998 to 2001.

Background

Trevor Nyasha Madondo was born on 22 November 1976 in Mount Darwin, Zimbabwe. He had a brothers, Tafadzwa Madondo and Jerome Madondo. Trevor Madondo won a place in the Colts cricket team in Grade 3 and by the time he was in Grade 5, Trevor was already playing as an opening bowler, right-arm medium pace and batted at number four. He also played for the school’s rugby and hockey teams.

After promoting into Grade 6, Trevor was selected for the Partridges, the national primary school’s cricket team. In the Year 1989, Trevor won the selection for the Mashonaland Country Districts primary schools select team which toured England. Trevor then went to Falcon College in Bulawayo for his secondary education. The institution has produced many of Zimbabwe’s Test players.

After two dormant years, Trevor began to keep wicket and this led to his selection for the Fawns, the national Under-15 team and he went on to the tour of Namibia in 1992. Trevor has also represented Zimbabwe Schools in South Africa for two years. While still at school, Trevor was chosen to make his first-class debut, as a wicket-keeper, for Matabeleland against the touring county side Glamorgan. By then he was already playing club cricket for Old Miltonians, making thirties and forties with the bat.[1]

Education

Growing up, Madondo attended Lilfordia School and Falcon College. At Falcon he also played hockey and rugby. He gave up his studies at Rhodes University to become a full-time cricketer. After leaving school in 1995, Trevor won a place at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, South Africa to study for the Bachelor of Commerce degree. Trevor, played in the first team at Rhodes where he made the highest score of 77.

Career

He was the first black Zimbabwe cricketer to play for the country as a batsman — died of cerebral malaria at the age of 24 in a development that shocked the cricketing world. As a right-handed batsman, Trevor played three Tests for Zimbabwe, scoring 90 runs. His Test debut was in the first Test against Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo in March 1998. A middle-order batsman, he hit his highest first-class score in his last Test when he scored 74 not out against New Zealand in 2000-01, an innings that admirably complemented the great Andy Flower’s own half-century to help Zimbabwe save the lone Test in Wellington.[2]

He was one of the nation's most promising cricketers, and became only the fourth black player to represent Zimbabwe at Test level when he made his debut four years ago following seam bowlers Everton Matambanadzo, Pommie Mbangwa and Henry Olonga.

Trevor Madondo on the crease

Trevor Madono also represented Zimbabwe in 13 One Day International in which he scored 291 runs. His debut was against India at Queens Sports Club while his last match was against the West Indies in a Carlton and United triangular series in Perth in January 2001.

Death

He died on 11 June 2001 at the age of 24 from malaria at Parirenyatwa Hospital. He was the fifth-youngest Test player to die. In November 2008, his brother Tafadzwa Madondo died in a motorbike accident while vacationing in Bali.









