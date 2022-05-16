Trevor Manhanga served on the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board as a committee member.<ref name="ZI">[https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2010/09/24/gapare-fired-from-indigenisation-board/ Gapare fired from Indigenisation Board], ''The Independent Zimbabwe'', Published: September 24, 2010, Retrieved: May 16, 2022</ref>

Manhanga's professional career started in banking back in 1981. He enrolled in ministry school in Zimbabwe in 1982.

Trevor Manhanga is a Zimbabwean cleric and Bishop of Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe. Manhanga is affiliated with ZANU-PF. He also served as the President of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ).

Background

Trevor Manhanga's mother was a South African from Cape Town while his father was a Zimbabwean.

Wife

Trevor Manhanga is married to Charmaine.

Children

Manhanga and his wife Charmaine have five children; Ernest, Zoe, Trevor Jr., Charissa and Christopher.

Career

Trevor Manhanga served on the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board as a committee member.[1]

Farm Invasion

On 23 June 2017, Manhanga according to a report by The Standard, violently threw out workers at Lesburry Farm outside of Rusape. The farm was owned by Robert Smart. At the time the farm was invaded, Manhanga was said to have two farms already.

79 families were thrown out by Trevor Manhanga who reportedly hired armed police officers led by a Zanu PF member only identified as Mujati. Zanu PF party youths and suspected members of the Central Intelligence Organisation were reported to have been present during the eviction.

One of the workers who were evicted told The Standard that during the eviction the police fired live ammunition and teargas to disperse the workers and villagers who had gathered at the farm in solidarity with Smart.

Manhanga confirmed he was the new owner of the farm, but denied allegations that he was involved in the eviction of Smart and his workers.

He said it was the sheriff of the High Court working on a basis of a court order who carried out the forced removals. Trevor Manhanga said he was only allocated 100 hectares of the farm which had 700 hectares. Besides Manhanga, there were two other people who were allocated part of the farm.[2][3]

Zimbabwe Churches' Sanctions Relief Initiative (ZICSRI)

On 8 November 2021, Trevor Manhanga was part of seven local clerics and one lady under the banner of the Zimbabwe Churches' Sanctions Relief Initiative (ZICSRI) who had a meeting with the head of the Anglican Church, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, in England.

Manhanga and his colleagues handed over a letter seeking support in the removal of economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West. They also requested Archbishop Welby to deliver another letter of request for the removal of sanctions to United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The ZICSRI were part of the official Zimbabwe delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland. The delegation was headed by Reverend Dr Andrew Wutawunashe. Other members of the delegation apart from Wutawunashe and Trevor Manhanga were Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, Bishop Felix Mukonowengwe, Father Fidelis Mukonori, Reverend Dr Farai Katsande, Ms Elizabeth Karonga and Bishop Peter Zvanaka Mukwena.[4]