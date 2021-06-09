Trevor Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos as a midfielder.

Background

Age

Mavhunga was born on 25 July 1992.[1]

Career

Trevor Mavhunga played for Shabanie Mine, DSTV, Starbill, Kariba Waves and Triangle United Football Club before he joined Dynamos. He joined Dynamos in October 2020. Dynamos confirmed they had signed him in February 2021.[2][3]

Teams Played For

