|Trevor Mavhunga
Trevor Mavhunga
|Born
|Trevor Mavhunga
July 25, 1992
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Employer
|Dynamos Football Club
Trevor Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos as a midfielder.
Background
Age
Mavhunga was born on 25 July 1992.[1]
Career
Trevor Mavhunga played for Shabanie Mine, DSTV, Starbill, Kariba Waves and Triangle United Football Club before he joined Dynamos. He joined Dynamos in October 2020. Dynamos confirmed they had signed him in February 2021.[2][3]
Teams Played For
- Shabanie Mine
- DSTV
- Starbill
- Kariba Waves
- Triangle United
References
- ↑ Trevor Mavhunga, Transfer Markt, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 9, 2021
- ↑ Tadious Manyepo, DeMbare sign two new players, The Herald, Published: October 9, 2020, Retrieved: June 9, 2021
- ↑ Eddie Chikamhi, JUST IN: DeMbare beef-up their squad with five new signings, The Herald, Published: February 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 9, 2021