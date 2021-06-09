Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Trevor Mavhunga"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Trevor Mavhunga | honorific_suffix = | image = Trevor Mavhunga.jpg | image_size = 250...")
 
 
Line 106: Line 106:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Trevor Mavhunga, Trevor Mavhunga age, Trevor Mavhunga career, Trevor Mavhunga Dynamos
 
|keywords= Trevor Mavhunga, Trevor Mavhunga age, Trevor Mavhunga career, Trevor Mavhunga Dynamos
|description=  
+
|description= Trevor Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos as a midfielder.
 
|image= Trevor Mavhunga.jpg
 
|image= Trevor Mavhunga.jpg
 
|image_alt= Trevor Mavhunga
 
|image_alt= Trevor Mavhunga

Latest revision as of 08:18, 9 June 2021

Trevor Mavhunga
Trevor Mavhunga.jpg
Trevor Mavhunga
BornTrevor Mavhunga
(1992-07-25) July 25, 1992 (age 28)
NationalityZimbabwe
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerDynamos Football Club

Trevor Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos as a midfielder.

Background

Age

Mavhunga was born on 25 July 1992.[1]

Career

Trevor Mavhunga played for Shabanie Mine, DSTV, Starbill, Kariba Waves and Triangle United Football Club before he joined Dynamos. He joined Dynamos in October 2020. Dynamos confirmed they had signed him in February 2021.[2][3]

Teams Played For

  • Shabanie Mine
  • DSTV
  • Starbill
  • Kariba Waves
  • Triangle United

References

  1. Trevor Mavhunga, Transfer Markt, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 9, 2021
  2. Tadious Manyepo, DeMbare sign two new players, The Herald, Published: October 9, 2020, Retrieved: June 9, 2021
  3. Eddie Chikamhi, JUST IN: DeMbare beef-up their squad with five new signings, The Herald, Published: February 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 9, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Trevor_Mavhunga&oldid=105627"