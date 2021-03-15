Pindula

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman.

Background

Girlfriend

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, INjuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1]

Businesses

References

  1. ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN, Mafaro, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
