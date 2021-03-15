Difference between revisions of "Trevor Mbizvo"
Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman.
Background
Girlfriend
In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, INjuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1]
Businesses
References
- ↑ ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN, Mafaro, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021