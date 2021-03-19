−

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with [[Ginimbi]]'s former manager [[Ms Shally]]. However, [[Njuzu]] said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/03/its-just-business-drama-in-cape-town.html ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN], ''Mafaro'', Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref> Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with [[DJ Towers]] and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.<ref name="S">[https://shematv.net/ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!], ''Shema TV'', Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>

