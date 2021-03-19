Pindula

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with [[Ginimbi]]'s former manager [[Ms Shally]]. However, [[Njuzu]] said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/03/its-just-business-drama-in-cape-town.html ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN], ''Mafaro'', Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref> Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with [[DJ Towers]] and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.<ref name="S">[https://shematv.net/ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!], ''Shema TV'', Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>
In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with [[Ginimbi]]'s former manager [[Ms Shally]]. However, [[Njuzu]] said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/03/its-just-business-drama-in-cape-town.html ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN], ''Mafaro'', Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref> Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with [[DJ Towers]] and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.<ref name="S">[https://shematv.net/ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!], ''Shema TV'', Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref> Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.<ref name="NR">Keith Mlauzi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/03/19/ms-shally-gets-range-rover-from-mbizvo-after-he-cheated-on-her/ Ms Shally gets Range Rover from Mbizvo after he cheated on her], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021</ref>
  
 
Latest revision as of 07:58, 19 March 2021

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Background

Girlfriend

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]

Businesses

References

  1. ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN, Mafaro, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
  2. Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!, Shema TV, Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
  3. Keith Mlauzi, Ms Shally gets Range Rover from Mbizvo after he cheated on her, Nehanda Radio, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
