'''Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo''' also known as '''Hell Commander''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
[[File:Trevor Mbizvo.jpg|thumb|Trevor Mbizvo]] '''Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo''' also known as '''Hell Commander''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
|keywords= Trevor Mbizvo, Trevor Mbizvo net worth, Trevor Mbizvo girlfriend, Trevor Mbizvo businesses, Trevor Mbizvo Ms Shally, Trevor Mbizvo Hell Commander
|description=  
|description= Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
|image_alt=  
 
}}
[[Category:Socialites]]
 
Trevor Mbizvo

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Background

Girlfriend

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]

Businesses

References

  1. ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN, Mafaro, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
  2. Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!, Shema TV, Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
  3. Keith Mlauzi, Ms Shally gets Range Rover from Mbizvo after he cheated on her, Nehanda Radio, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
