|description= Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

[[File:Trevor Mbizvo.jpg|thumb|Trevor Mbizvo]] '''Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo''' also known as '''Hell Commander''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

'''Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo''' also known as '''Hell Commander''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Trevor Mbizvo

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Background

Girlfriend

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]

Businesses