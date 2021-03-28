Difference between revisions of "Trevor Mbizvo"
'''Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo''' also known as '''Hell Commander''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
'''Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo''' also known as '''Hell Commander''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
|−
Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
Background
Girlfriend
In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]
Businesses
References
- ↑ ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN, Mafaro, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
- ↑ Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!, Shema TV, Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
- ↑ Keith Mlauzi, Ms Shally gets Range Rover from Mbizvo after he cheated on her, Nehanda Radio, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021