Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Trevor Mbizvo"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 8: Line 8:
  
 
==Businesses==
 
==Businesses==
 +
 +
 +
==Car Accident==
 +
 +
On Saturday 27 March 2021, Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander had a car accident while driving a Lamborghini Hurricane. One precious life was lost whilst Mbizvo was admitted to an unnamed hospital suffering from a few injuries. The person who died in the accident was identified as [[Edward Mudekunye]].<ref name="P">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/03/28/pilot-who-died-in-hell-commanders-fiery-car-crash-identified/ Pilot Who Died In Hell Commander’s Fiery Car Crash Identified], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 13: Line 18:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Trevor "Hell Commander" Mbizvo Biography: Girlfriend, Businesses, Net Worth -Pindula
+
|title= Trevor "Hell Commander" Mbizvo Biography: Girlfriend, Businesses, Car Accident, Net Worth -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Trevor Mbizvo, Trevor Mbizvo net worth, Trevor Mbizvo girlfriend, Trevor Mbizvo businesses, Trevor Mbizvo Ms Shally, Trevor Mbizvo Hell Commander
+
|keywords= Trevor Mbizvo, Trevor Mbizvo net worth, Trevor Mbizvo girlfriend, Trevor Mbizvo businesses, Trevor Mbizvo Ms Shally, Trevor Mbizvo Hell Commander, Trevor Mbizvo Car Accident
 
|description= Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
 
|description= Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.
 
|image= Trevor Mbizvo.jpg
 
|image= Trevor Mbizvo.jpg

Latest revision as of 15:44, 28 March 2021

Trevor Mbizvo

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Background

Girlfriend

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]

Businesses

Car Accident

On Saturday 27 March 2021, Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander had a car accident while driving a Lamborghini Hurricane. One precious life was lost whilst Mbizvo was admitted to an unnamed hospital suffering from a few injuries. The person who died in the accident was identified as Edward Mudekunye.[4]

References

  1. ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN, Mafaro, Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
  2. Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!, Shema TV, Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
  3. Keith Mlauzi, Ms Shally gets Range Rover from Mbizvo after he cheated on her, Nehanda Radio, Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021
  4. Lovemore, Pilot Who Died In Hell Commander’s Fiery Car Crash Identified, Pindula News, Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Trevor_Mbizvo&oldid=101417"