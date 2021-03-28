|description= Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

|description= Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

On Saturday 27 March 2021, Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander had a car accident while driving a Lamborghini Hurricane. One precious life was lost whilst Mbizvo was admitted to an unnamed hospital suffering from a few injuries. The person who died in the accident was identified as [[Edward Mudekunye]].<ref name="P">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/03/28/pilot-who-died-in-hell-commanders-fiery-car-crash-identified/ Pilot Who Died In Hell Commander’s Fiery Car Crash Identified], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref>

Trevor Mbizvo

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Background

Girlfriend

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]

Businesses

Car Accident

On Saturday 27 March 2021, Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander had a car accident while driving a Lamborghini Hurricane. One precious life was lost whilst Mbizvo was admitted to an unnamed hospital suffering from a few injuries. The person who died in the accident was identified as Edward Mudekunye.[4]