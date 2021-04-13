Mbizvo then defended his cold response saying, “I’m sick and tired of the abuse. People don’t know the relationship I had with Eddie. We had plans as well. Shit happened and that’s it! I will talk about it after the burial. May his soul rest in peace.”<ref name="Nehanda"> Keith Mlauzi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/04/06/he-was-not-forced-to-jump-into-my-car-hell-commander-speaks-on-friend-who-died-in-his-car/ ‘He was not forced to jump into my car: ‘Hell Commander’ speaks on friend who died in his car], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: April 6, 2021, Retrieved: April 13 , 2021</ref>

To which he responded saying, “Eddy was not forced to jump into my car wangu. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mbizvo was accused of ‘sacrificing’ his friend. A social media user identified as Leocadia Mbira commented on Mbizvo’s post saying, “Meanwhile in Glen View a mom lost his only child cause of your reckless driving hell commander urid*o last number. I wish bad in your life you took away Eddy but ucham*a hako.”

On Saturday 27 March 2021, Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander had a car accident while driving a Lamborghini Hurricane . One precious life was lost whilst Mbizvo was admitted to an unnamed hospital suffering from a few injuries. The person who died in the accident was identified as [[Edward Mudekunye]].<ref name="P">Lovemore, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/03/28/pilot-who-died-in-hell-commanders-fiery-car-crash-identified/ Pilot Who Died In Hell Commander’s Fiery Car Crash Identified], ''Pindula News'', Published: March 28, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021</ref>

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with [[Ginimbi]]'s former manager [[Ms Shally]]. However, [[Njuzu]] said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/03/its-just-business-drama-in-cape-town.html ITS JUST BUSINESS : DRAMA IN CAPE TOWN], ''Mafaro'', Published: March 15, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref> Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with [[DJ Towers]] and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.<ref name="S">[https://shematv.net/ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ms-shallys-humiliated-by-her-boyfriendtrevor-mbizvo-during-njuzu-exclusive-massage-intense-livestream Ms Shally’s Humiliated by her Boyfriend(Trevor Mbizvo) during Njuzu Exclusive, Massage, Intense Livestream!], ''Shema TV'', Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref> Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.<ref name="NR">Keith Mlauzi, [https://nehandaradio.com/2021/03/19/ms-shally-gets-range-rover-from-mbizvo-after-he-cheated-on-her/ Ms Shally gets Range Rover from Mbizvo after he cheated on her], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: March 19, 2021, Retrieved: March 19, 2021</ref>

Trevor Mbizvo

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Background

Girlfriend

Njuzu.

Love Triangle Involving Ms Shally and Njuzu

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]

Businesses

Hell Commander's business details are unknown at the moment.

Net Worth

Trevor Mbizvo's actual net worth is unknown at the moment.

Cars

Lamborghini Huracan (involved in accident)

Car Accident

On Saturday 27 March 2021, Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander had a car accident while driving a Lamborghini Huracan. One person died whilst Mbizvo was admitted to an unnamed hospital suffering from a few injuries. The person who died in the accident was identified as Edward Mudekunye.[4]

Mbizvo was accused of ‘sacrificing’ his friend. A social media user identified as Leocadia Mbira commented on Mbizvo’s post saying, “Meanwhile in Glen View a mom lost his only child cause of your reckless driving hell commander urid*o last number. I wish bad in your life you took away Eddy but ucham*a hako.”

To which he responded saying, “Eddy was not forced to jump into my car wangu. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mbizvo then defended his cold response saying, “I’m sick and tired of the abuse. People don’t know the relationship I had with Eddie. We had plans as well. Shit happened and that’s it! I will talk about it after the burial. May his soul rest in peace.”[5]