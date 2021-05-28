In an announcement on 28 May 2021, [[DJ Fantan]] said that the Hell Commander Riddim would be accompanied by mic sessions videos and fans would view their favourite artist.

[[File:Hell Commander Riddim.jpg|thumb|Hell Commander Riddim]] Hell Commander collaborated with [[Chillspot Records]] for the Hell Commander Riddim which was launched on 29 May 2021.

Trevor Mbizvo

Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo also known as Hell Commander is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman based in South Africa.

Background

Girlfriend

Njuzu.

Love Triangle Involving Ms Shally and Njuzu

In March 2021 he revealed that he was in a relationship with Ginimbi's former manager Ms Shally. However, Njuzu said the relationship was just a contract for publicity and she was his real girlfriend.[1] Mbizvo then did an Instagram livestream with DJ Towers and Ms Shally apologising for cheating.[2] Mbizvo bought Ms Shally a Range Rover as an apology present.[3]

Businesses

Hell Commander's business details are unknown at the moment.

Net Worth

Trevor Mbizvo's actual net worth is unknown at the moment.

Cars

Lamborghini Huracan (involved in accident)

Hell Commander standing in front of Lamborghini

Car Accident

On Saturday 27 March 2021, Trevor Mbizvo popularly known as Hell Commander had a car accident while driving a Lamborghini Huracan. One person died whilst Mbizvo was admitted to an unnamed hospital suffering from a few injuries. The person who died in the accident was identified as Edward Mudekunye.[4]

Mbizvo was accused of ‘sacrificing’ his friend. A social media user identified as Leocadia Mbira commented on Mbizvo’s post saying, “Meanwhile in Glen View a mom lost his only child cause of your reckless driving hell commander urid*o last number. I wish bad in your life you took away Eddy but ucham*a hako.”

To which he responded saying, “Eddy was not forced to jump into my car wangu. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mbizvo then defended his cold response saying, “I’m sick and tired of the abuse. People don’t know the relationship I had with Eddie. We had plans as well. Shit happened and that’s it! I will talk about it after the burial. May his soul rest in peace.”[5]

Hell Commander Riddim

Hell Commander Riddim

He promised that the artist with the most views would get a special "something" Mbizvo.[6]