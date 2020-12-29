Difference between revisions of "Trevor Mungwazi"

In April 2019, Kundai Tibugare was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Audit, with Grant Thornton.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

B Compt (Honours) – University of South Africa

Bachelor of Accounting Sciences – Africa University



Chartered Accountant – (CAZ)

Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)

Registered Public Auditor (RPA)

Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)



Service / Career

2020 – responsible for International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Software and methodology.

Further Reading

[1]