Difference between revisions of "Trevor Mungwazi"

==Service / Career==
 
'''2020''' – responsible for [[International Financial Reporting Standards]] (IFRS). Software and methodology.  
'''2019''' – responsible for [[International Financial Reporting Standards]] (IFRS). Software and methodology.
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==

In April 2019, Kundai Tibugare was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Audit, with Grant Thornton.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

B Compt (Honours) – University of South Africa
Bachelor of Accounting Sciences – Africa University

Chartered Accountant – (CAZ)
Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)
Registered Public Auditor (RPA)
Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)

Service / Career

2019 – responsible for International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Software and methodology.

Further Reading

[1]

  1. [Newspaper "Celebrating Inspired Leadership and Instinctive Growth (Advertisement)"], Financial Gazette, Published: 4 April 2019, Retrieved: 28 December 2020
