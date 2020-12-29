Difference between revisions of "Trevor Mungwazi"
Latest revision as of 08:19, 29 December 2020
In April 2019, Kundai Tibugare was appointed to the position of Associate Director – Audit, with Grant Thornton.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
B Compt (Honours) – University of South Africa
Bachelor of Accounting Sciences – Africa University
Chartered Accountant – (CAZ)
Certified Public Accountant (CPAZ)
Registered Public Auditor (RPA)
Associate member – Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE)
Service / Career
2019 – responsible for International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Software and methodology.
Further Reading
