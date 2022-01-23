Difference between revisions of "Triangle United Football Club"
Latest revision as of 08:23, 23 January 2022
Triangle United Logo
|Full name
|Triangle United Football Club
|Nickname(s)
|Sugar Sugar Boys
|Founded
|1972
|Ground
|Gibbo Stadium
|Owner
|Tongaat Hullets
|Chairman
|Lovemore Matikinyidze
|Coach
|Jairos Tapera
|League
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
Triangle United Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It is sponsored by Tongaat Hullets.
Brief History
Triangle United was formed in 1972.[1] The club gained promotion into the Premier Soccer League after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.[2].
When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the Premier Soccer League.[3]
Club Executive
- President - Mrs Adelaide Chikunguru
- Chairman - Mr Lovemore Matikinyidze
- Vice Chairman - Mr Maticha
- Secretary General - Mr Chinemaringa
- Treasurer - Mr Banda
- Logistics Secretary - Mr Makoni
- Accounting - Mr Museva
Club Achievements
- Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014).[3]
- Winners - Chibuku Super Cup (2018)
Previous Coaches
- Kevin Kaindu[4]
- Biggie Zuze (Late)
- Gishon Ntini (Late)[5]
- David Mandigora
Technical Team
- Head Coach - Jairos Tapera
- Assistant Coach -
- Goalkeepers' Coach -
- Kit Manager -
- Team Manager - Courage Denias
Current Players
Goalkeepers
Defenders
- Arnold Chivheya
- Obey Mwerahari
- Brian Chikwenya
- Jameson Mukombwe
- Misheck Ngwenya
- Kelvin Gwao
- Lincoln Ngoni Mangayira
- Spar Dube
Midfielders
- Timothy January
- Russel Madamombe
- Tyler Mugoniwa
- Emmaculate Maxwell Mawuna
- Donald Mudadi
- Gerald Bhero
- Trevor Shungu Mavhunga
- Sherpard Gadzikwa
Forwards
- Delic Murimba
- Patrick Magegedhla
- Norest Charumbira
- Ralph Matema
Developmental Players
- Daniel Magaiza
- Blessed Tafadzwa Dzingai
- Kenneth Mujaya
- Emmanuel Tinashe Mureya
References
- ↑ , Triangle, Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, published: No Date Given. retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ , Kenneth Nyangani, Triangle FC gains promotionpublished:November 18, 2012, retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 , Well done Triangle FC, NewsDay, published: October 7, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ ,Ricky Zililo, Kaindu breathes life into Triangle United FC, The Chronicle, published: April 8, 2015, retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ , Augustine Hwata, Zuze starts work at triangle, Herald, published: January 24, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016