

Triangle United Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It is sponsored by Tongaat Hullets.

Brief History

Triangle United was formed in 1972.[1] The club gained promotion into the Premier Soccer League after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.[2].

When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the Premier Soccer League.[3]

Club Executive

President - Mrs Adelaide Chikunguru

Chairman - Mr Lovemore Matikinyidze

Vice Chairman - Mr Maticha

Secretary General - Mr Chinemaringa

Treasurer - Mr Banda

Logistics Secretary - Mr Makoni

Accounting - Mr Museva

Club Achievements

Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014). [3]

Winners - Chibuku Super Cup (2018)

Previous Coaches

Technical Team

Head Coach - Jairos Tapera

Assistant Coach -

Goalkeepers' Coach -

Kit Manager -

Team Manager - Courage Denias

Current Players

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Arnold Chivheya

Obey Mwerahari

Brian Chikwenya

Jameson Mukombwe

Misheck Ngwenya

Kelvin Gwao

Lincoln Ngoni Mangayira

Spar Dube

Midfielders

Forwards

Delic Murimba

Patrick Magegedhla

Norest Charumbira

Ralph Matema

Developmental Players

Daniel Magaiza

Blessed Tafadzwa Dzingai

Kenneth Mujaya

Emmanuel Tinashe Mureya



