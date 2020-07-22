Difference between revisions of "Triangle United Football Club"

Triangle United Football Club
TriangleUnited.png
Triangle United Logo
Full nameTriangle United Football Club
Nickname(s)Sugar Sugar Boys
Founded1972
ManagerTaurai Mangwiro


Triangle United Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Brief History

Triangle United was formed in 1972.[1] The club gained promotion into the Premier Soccer League after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.[2].

When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the Premier Soccer League.[3]

Club Achievements

  • Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014).[3]
  • Winners-Chibuku Super Cup (2018)

Previous Coaches

  • Kevin Kaindu[4]

Technical Team

  • Head Coach - Taurai Mangwiro
  • Assistant Coach - Tafadzwa Mashiri
  • Goalkeepers' Coach - Innocent Chogugudza
  • Kit Manager - Edmund Chimhini
  • Team Manager - Courage Denias

Current Players

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Forwards

Developmental Players

  • Daniel Magaiza
  • Blessed Tafadzwa Dzingai
  • Kenneth Mujaya
  • Emmanuel Tinashe Mureya


