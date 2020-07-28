When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]].<ref name="NewsD"/>

When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]].<ref name="NewsD"/>

Triangle United was formed in 1972.<ref name="ZPSL">, [http://www.premierleague.co.zw/clubs/triangle Triangle], ''Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League'', published: No Date Given. retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref> The club gained promotion into the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]] after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.<ref name="Standard">, Kenneth Nyangani, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2012/11/18/triangle-fc-gains-promotion/ Triangle FC gains promotion]published:November 18, 2012, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>.

Triangle United was formed in 1972.<ref name="ZPSL">, [http://www.premierleague.co.zw/clubs/triangle Triangle], ''Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League'', published: No Date Given. retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref> The club gained promotion into the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League|Premier Soccer League]] after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.<ref name="Standard">, Kenneth Nyangani, [http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2012/11/18/triangle-fc-gains-promotion/ Triangle FC gains promotion]published:November 18, 2012, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>.



Triangle United Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Brief History

Triangle United was formed in 1972.[1] The club gained promotion into the Premier Soccer League after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.[2].

When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the Premier Soccer League.[3]

Club Executive

President - Adelaide Chikunguru

Chairman - Mr Matikinyidze

Vice Chairman - Mr Maticha

Secretary General - Mr Chinemaringa

Treasurer - Mr Banda

Logistics Secretary - Mr Makoni

Accounting - Mr Museva

Club Achievements

Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014). [3]

Winners-Chibuku Super Cup (2018)

Previous Coaches

Kevin Kaindu[4]

Technical Team

Head Coach - Taurai Mangwiro

Assistant Coach - Tafadzwa Mashiri

Goalkeepers' Coach - Innocent Chogugudza

Kit Manager - Edmund Chimhini



Team Manager - Courage Denias

Current Players

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Arnold Chivheya

Obey Mwerahari

Brian Chikwenya

Jameson Mukombwe

Misheck Ngwenya

Kelvin Gwao

Lincoln Ngoni Mangayira

Spar Dube

Midfielders

Forwards

Developmental Players

Daniel Magaiza

Blessed Tafadzwa Dzingai

Kenneth Mujaya

Emmanuel Tinashe Mureya



