Difference between revisions of "Triangle United Football Club"
From Pindula
|
m (→Brief History)
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
| founded = 1972
| founded = 1972
| dissolved =
| dissolved =
|−
| ground =
|+
| ground =
| capacity =
| capacity =
| coordinates =
| coordinates =
| owntitle =
| owntitle =
|−
| owner =
|+
| owner =
| chrtitle =
| chrtitle =
|−
| chairman =
|+
| chairman =
|−
| mgrtitle =
|+
| mgrtitle =
|−
| manager = Taurai Mangwiro
|+
| manager = Taurai Mangwiro
|−
| league =
|+
| league =
| season =
| season =
| position =
| position =
|Line 57:
|Line 57:
|−
'''Triangle United Football Club''' is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].
|+
'''Triangle United Football Club''' is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].
==Brief History==
==Brief History==
|Line 65:
|Line 65:
==Club Executive==
==Club Executive==
|−
*President - [[Adelaide Chikunguru]]
|+
*President - [[Adelaide Chikunguru]]
|−
*Chairman - Mr Matikinyidze
|+
*Chairman - Mr Matikinyidze
*Vice Chairman - Mr Maticha
*Vice Chairman - Mr Maticha
*Secretary General - Mr Chinemaringa
*Secretary General - Mr Chinemaringa
|Line 74:
|Line 74:
==Club Achievements==
==Club Achievements==
|−
*Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014).<ref name="NewsD">, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/10/07/well-done-triangle-fc/ Well done Triangle FC], ''NewsDay'', published: October 7, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>
*Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014).<ref name="NewsD">, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2014/10/07/well-done-triangle-fc/ Well done Triangle FC], ''NewsDay'', published: October 7, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>
|−
*Winners-Chibuku Super Cup (2018)
|+
*Winners - Chibuku Super Cup (2018)
==Previous Coaches==
==Previous Coaches==
|−
*Kevin Kaindu<ref name"Chronicle">,Ricky Zililo, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/kaindu-breathes-life-into-triangle-united-fc/ Kaindu breathes life into Triangle United FC], ''The Chronicle'', published: April 8, 2015, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>
*Kevin Kaindu<ref name"Chronicle">,Ricky Zililo, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/kaindu-breathes-life-into-triangle-united-fc/ Kaindu breathes life into Triangle United FC], ''The Chronicle'', published: April 8, 2015, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>
|−
|+
*[[Biggie Zuze]]
|−
*[[Biggie Zuze]]
|+
*[[Gishon Ntini]] <ref name="Herald">, Augustine Hwata, [http://www.herald.co.zw/zuze-starts-work-at-triangle/ Zuze starts work at triangle], ''Herald'', published: January 24, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>
|−
|−
*[[Gishon Ntini]]<ref name="Herald">, Augustine Hwata, [http://www.herald.co.zw/zuze-starts-work-at-triangle/ Zuze starts work at triangle], ''Herald'', published: January 24, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016</ref>
|−
*[[David Mandigora]]
*[[David Mandigora]]
|Line 93:
|Line 88:
*Goalkeepers' Coach - Innocent Chogugudza
*Goalkeepers' Coach - Innocent Chogugudza
*Kit Manager - Edmund Chimhini
*Kit Manager - Edmund Chimhini
|−
*Team Manager - [[Courage Denias]]
*Team Manager - [[Courage Denias]]
Latest revision as of 10:33, 28 July 2020
Triangle United Logo
|Full name
|Triangle United Football Club
|Nickname(s)
|Sugar Sugar Boys
|Founded
|1972
|Ground
|Gibbo Stadium
|Owner
|Tongaat Hullets
|Chairman
|Lovemore Matikinyidze
|Coach
|Taurai Mangwiro
|League
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
Triangle United Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It is sponsored by Tongaat Hullets.
Contents
Brief History
Triangle United was formed in 1972.[1] The club gained promotion into the Premier Soccer League after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.[2].
When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the Premier Soccer League.[3]
Club Executive
- President - Mrs Adelaide Chikunguru
- Chairman - Mr Lovemore Matikinyidze
- Vice Chairman - Mr Maticha
- Secretary General - Mr Chinemaringa
- Treasurer - Mr Banda
- Logistics Secretary - Mr Makoni
- Accounting - Mr Museva
Club Achievements
- Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014).[3]
- Winners - Chibuku Super Cup (2018)
Previous Coaches
- Kevin Kaindu[4]
- Biggie Zuze (Late)
- Gishon Ntini (Late)[5]
- David Mandigora
Technical Team
- Head Coach - Taurai Mangwiro
- Assistant Coach - Tafadzwa Mashiri
- Goalkeepers' Coach - Innocent Chogugudza
- Kit Manager - Edmund Chimhini
- Team Manager - Courage Denias
Current Players
Goalkeepers
Defenders
- Arnold Chivheya
- Obey Mwerahari
- Brian Chikwenya
- Jameson Mukombwe
- Misheck Ngwenya
- Kelvin Gwao
- Lincoln Ngoni Mangayira
- Spar Dube
Midfielders
- Timothy January
- Russel Madamombe
- Tyler Mugoniwa
- Emmaculate Maxwell Mawuna
- Donald Mudadi
- Gerald Bhero
- Trevor Shungu Mavhunga
- Sherpard Gadzikwa
Forwards
- Delic Murimba
- Collins Dhuwa
- Patrick Magegedhla
- Norest Charumbira
- Allen Tavarwisa
- Ralph Matema
Developmental Players
- Daniel Magaiza
- Blessed Tafadzwa Dzingai
- Kenneth Mujaya
- Emmanuel Tinashe Mureya
References
- ↑ , Triangle, Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, published: No Date Given. retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ , Kenneth Nyangani, Triangle FC gains promotionpublished:November 18, 2012, retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 , Well done Triangle FC, NewsDay, published: October 7, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ ,Ricky Zililo, Kaindu breathes life into Triangle United FC, The Chronicle, published: April 8, 2015, retrieved: June 16, 2016
- ↑ , Augustine Hwata, Zuze starts work at triangle, Herald, published: January 24, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016