Latest revision as of 10:33, 28 July 2020

Triangle United Football Club
TriangleUnited.png
Triangle United Logo
Full nameTriangle United Football Club
Nickname(s)Sugar Sugar Boys
Founded1972
GroundGibbo Stadium
OwnerTongaat Hullets
ChairmanLovemore Matikinyidze
CoachTaurai Mangwiro
LeagueZimbabwe Premier Soccer League


Triangle United Football Club is a Zimbabwean based professional football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. It is sponsored by Tongaat Hullets.

Brief History

Triangle United was formed in 1972.[1] The club gained promotion into the Premier Soccer League after being crowned 2012 winners of the Eastern Region Division One.[2].

When Triangle won the Eastern Region Division One League title, they became the first team in 42 years from the Lowveld to gain promotion into the Premier Soccer League.[3]

Club Executive

  • President - Mrs Adelaide Chikunguru
  • Chairman - Mr Lovemore Matikinyidze
  • Vice Chairman - Mr Maticha
  • Secretary General - Mr Chinemaringa
  • Treasurer - Mr Banda
  • Logistics Secretary - Mr Makoni
  • Accounting - Mr Museva

Club Achievements

  • Winners-NetOne One Wallet Cup (2014).[3]
  • Winners - Chibuku Super Cup (2018)

Previous Coaches

Technical Team

  • Head Coach - Taurai Mangwiro
  • Assistant Coach - Tafadzwa Mashiri
  • Goalkeepers' Coach - Innocent Chogugudza
  • Kit Manager - Edmund Chimhini
  • Team Manager - Courage Denias

Current Players

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Forwards

Developmental Players

  • Daniel Magaiza
  • Blessed Tafadzwa Dzingai
  • Kenneth Mujaya
  • Emmanuel Tinashe Mureya


References

  1. , Triangle, Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, published: No Date Given. retrieved: June 16, 2016
  2. , Kenneth Nyangani, Triangle FC gains promotionpublished:November 18, 2012, retrieved: June 16, 2016
  3. 3.0 3.1 , Well done Triangle FC, NewsDay, published: October 7, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016
  4. ,Ricky Zililo, Kaindu breathes life into Triangle United FC, The Chronicle, published: April 8, 2015, retrieved: June 16, 2016
  5. , Augustine Hwata, Zuze starts work at triangle, Herald, published: January 24, 2014, retrieved: June 16, 2016
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Triangle_United_Football_Club&oldid=90643"