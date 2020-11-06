Difference between revisions of "Trodat Rubber Stamps Zimbabwe"
Latest revision as of 21:30, 6 November 2020
Trodat Rubber Stamps Zimbabwe Logo
Trading name
|Trodat Stamps Zimbabwe
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Stamps
|Founded
|2019Harare, Zimbabwein
|Headquarters
|53 Fife Avenue, Harare, Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Andrew mutenga, CEO
|Parent
|Digital Industries Zimbabwe
|Website
|www
- Contact Phone: 263773625635,
- Cell : 263776625016.
-Corporate Affairs emails: hello@trodat.co.zw
Trodat Stamps Trodat Rubber Stamps Zimbabwe Sells Original Trodat stamps and embossing seals online in Zimbabwe. The company is Owned by Digital Industries Zimbabwe, a company that automates old inefficient processes to make life easier. Trodat also sells other marking products from Colop and Shiny, their rivals. One can buy a stamp online by dialing +263 773 625 635 and Trodat delivers stamps to your office or home within 3 hours anywhere in Harare.
Trodat Stamps and Seals Catalogue
Background
Trodat Stamps Trodat Rubber Stamps Zimbabwe was founded by Andrew mutenga, a web designer. Andrew mutenga created Digital Industries Zimbabwe, a company whose objectives are to simplify and automize everything using computers. Trodat Rubber Stamps Zimbabwe was created to solve the problems of having to visit stamp manufacturer in order to have a stamp, now one can design a stamp online on www.trodat.co.zw and have it delivered within a day to your office or home.
Trodat Best Selling Stamps in Zimbabwe
- Trodat Printy 4727 Date Stamp
- Trodat Printy 4912 Self-Inking Stamp
- Trodat Professional 5460 Date Stamp
'
Trodat Printy 4727 Date Stamp
The Trodat Printy 4727 is a plastic date stamp used by almost every company in Zimbabwe. It is Durable, faster, and can contain up to 4 lines of text. It is used by each and every bank in Zimbabwe and government offices.