Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Troutbeck Inn"

Page Discussion
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 73: Line 73:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Troutbeck Inn ''' is a five-star hotel in [[Nyanga]] and is situated at the foot of [[Nyanga Mountain]] in [[Manicaland Province]]. The Inn offers a variety of accommodation choices which include a family suite and the resort is sometimes used as a wedding venue or conference center.
+
'''Troutbeck''' (Hotel, Inn, Resort – various names for the same place, but usually just '''Troutbeck''') was founded by Major Herbert Macllwaine in 1947. The hotel is 2 200m above sea level with the surrounding mountains climbing to 2 593m. This inviting hotel is perfectly positioned to explore the scenic beauty of Nyanga and savour the crisp mountain air. '''Troutbeck Resort''' is a famous location in the Eastern Districts, with numerous tourist attractions nearby. It is an African Sun hotel.
  
==Visitors Guide==
+
==Contact Details==  
twitter handle:@troutbeckresort
+
Address: 1 Nyamaropa Road, Troutbeck, Nyanga, Zimbabwe <br/>
Contact Details: Call +263 772 437 386-8
+
Tel: :+26377 2437386-8, +26377 2125805,  <br/>
*When to visit: All year around
+
Email:. :reservations@tbr.africansun.co.zw <br/>
*Fee: Entrance free, accommodation charged
+
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/11/caribbea-bay-resort https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/5/troutbeck-resort https://www.facebook.com/troutbeckresort/ <br/>
*Directions
+
* Directions
 
From Rhodes Nyanga Hotel: drive 1.6 KM to the main road (A14) turn right and head for Nyanga Village,6.2 KM turn right for Troutbeck (A14) 20.8 KM turn left for Troutbeck.
 
From Rhodes Nyanga Hotel: drive 1.6 KM to the main road (A14) turn right and head for Nyanga Village,6.2 KM turn right for Troutbeck (A14) 20.8 KM turn left for Troutbeck.
  
==Background==
+
==Offers / Activities==  
The hotel was built and founded by Major Herbert Macllwaine in 1947 and has undergone considerable changes over the years. However, its famous log fire has never been put out since it was lit at the hotel opening. The hotel is 6 500 feet (2 200m] above sea level with the surrounding mountains climbing to 8 508 feet (2 593ml above sea level.<ref name="African Sun"> [http://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/5/troutbeck-resort    Troutbeck Resort], ''African Sun, Published:  , Retrieved:2 May 2018''</ref>
+
* 73 rooms.
 
+
* Golf course.
 
+
* Restaurant and bar/lounge.
==Activities==
+
* Outdoor pool and tennis court.
*golf
+
* Free WiFi
*trout fishing
+
* Trout fishing
*tennis
+
* Bowling
*bowling
+
* Horse riding  
*volleyball
+
* Games room (with board games, darts, billiards and table tennis)
*swimming
 
*horse riding  
 
*games room (with board games, darts, billiards and table tennis)
 
 
   
 
   
  
Line 115: Line 112:
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Tourist Attraction]] [[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]
+
[[Category:Tourist Attraction]]
 +
[[Category:Zimbabwe Hotels and Lodges]]

Revision as of 15:43, 11 December 2020

Troutbeck Inn
Troutbeck inn building large.jpg
Nearest townNyanga
Coordinates18°10′57.46″S 32°48′33.43″E
Established1947
FounderMajor Herbert Macllwaine
Websitewww.troutbeckinn.net

Troutbeck (Hotel, Inn, Resort – various names for the same place, but usually just Troutbeck) was founded by Major Herbert Macllwaine in 1947. The hotel is 2 200m above sea level with the surrounding mountains climbing to 2 593m. This inviting hotel is perfectly positioned to explore the scenic beauty of Nyanga and savour the crisp mountain air. Troutbeck Resort is a famous location in the Eastern Districts, with numerous tourist attractions nearby. It is an African Sun hotel.

Contact Details

Address: 1 Nyamaropa Road, Troutbeck, Nyanga, Zimbabwe
Tel: :+26377 2437386-8, +26377 2125805,
Email:. :reservations@tbr.africansun.co.zw
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/11/caribbea-bay-resort https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/5/troutbeck-resort https://www.facebook.com/troutbeckresort/

  • Directions

From Rhodes Nyanga Hotel: drive 1.6 KM to the main road (A14) turn right and head for Nyanga Village,6.2 KM turn right for Troutbeck (A14) 20.8 KM turn left for Troutbeck.

Offers / Activities

  • 73 rooms.
  • Golf course.
  • Restaurant and bar/lounge.
  • Outdoor pool and tennis court.
  • Free WiFi
  • Trout fishing
  • Bowling
  • Horse riding
  • Games room (with board games, darts, billiards and table tennis)


Pictures

  • Troutbecks.jpg
  • Troutbeck.jpg
  • Troutbeck innn.jpg
  • Troutbeck inn.jpg
  • Troutbeck hotel.jpg
  • Troutbec.jpg
  • Troutback.jpg
  • Troutbeck inz.jpg
  • Troutbk.jpg


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Troutbeck_Inn&oldid=95527"