Difference between revisions of "Troutbeck Inn"

Revision as of 15:43, 11 December 2020
|Troutbeck Inn
|Nearest town
|Nyanga
|Coordinates
|18°10′57.46″S 32°48′33.43″E
|Established
|1947
|Founder
|Major Herbert Macllwaine
|Website
|www
Troutbeck (Hotel, Inn, Resort – various names for the same place, but usually just Troutbeck) was founded by Major Herbert Macllwaine in 1947. The hotel is 2 200m above sea level with the surrounding mountains climbing to 2 593m. This inviting hotel is perfectly positioned to explore the scenic beauty of Nyanga and savour the crisp mountain air. Troutbeck Resort is a famous location in the Eastern Districts, with numerous tourist attractions nearby. It is an African Sun hotel.
Contact Details
Address: 1 Nyamaropa Road, Troutbeck, Nyanga, Zimbabwe
Tel: :+26377 2437386-8, +26377 2125805,
Email:. :reservations@tbr.africansun.co.zw
Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/11/caribbea-bay-resort https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/5/troutbeck-resort https://www.facebook.com/troutbeckresort/
- Directions
From Rhodes Nyanga Hotel: drive 1.6 KM to the main road (A14) turn right and head for Nyanga Village,6.2 KM turn right for Troutbeck (A14) 20.8 KM turn left for Troutbeck.
Offers / Activities
- 73 rooms.
- Golf course.
- Restaurant and bar/lounge.
- Outdoor pool and tennis court.
- Free WiFi
- Trout fishing
- Bowling
- Horse riding
- Games room (with board games, darts, billiards and table tennis)
Pictures