The hotel was built and founded by Major Herbert Macllwaine in 1947 and has undergone considerable changes over the years. However, its famous log fire has never been put out since it was lit at the hotel opening. The hotel is 6 500 feet (2 200m] above sea level with the surrounding mountains climbing to 8 508 feet (2 593ml above sea level.<ref name="African Sun"> [http://www.africansunhotels . com/hotels/5/troutbeck-resort Troutbeck Resort], ''African Sun, Published: , Retrieved:2 May 2018''</ref>

From Rhodes Nyanga Hotel: drive 1.6 KM to the main road (A14) turn right and head for Nyanga Village,6.2 KM turn right for Troutbeck (A14) 20.8 KM turn left for Troutbeck.

'''Troutbeck ''' (Hotel, Inn , Resort – various names for the same place, but usually just ''' Troutbeck''') was founded by Major Herbert Macllwaine in 1947. The hotel is 2 200m above sea level with the surrounding mountains climbing to 2 593m. This inviting hotel is perfectly positioned to explore the scenic beauty of Nyanga and savour the crisp mountain air . '''Troutbeck Resort''' is a famous location in the Eastern Districts, with numerous tourist attractions nearby. It is an African Sun hotel .

'''Troutbeck Inn ''' is a five-star hotel in [[Nyanga]] and is situated at the foot of [[ Nyanga Mountain]] in [[Manicaland Province]] . The Inn offers a variety of accommodation choices which include a family suite and the resort is sometimes used as a wedding venue or conference center .

Address: 1 Nyamaropa Road, Troutbeck, Nyanga, Zimbabwe

Tel: :+26377 2437386-8, +26377 2125805,

Email:. :reservations@tbr.africansun.co.zw

Website: https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/11/caribbea-bay-resort https://www.africansunhotels.com/hotels/5/troutbeck-resort https://www.facebook.com/troutbeckresort/



Directions

Offers / Activities

73 rooms.

Golf course.

Restaurant and bar/lounge.

Outdoor pool and tennis court.

Free WiFi

Trout fishing

Bowling

Horse riding

Games room (with board games, darts, billiards and table tennis)





Pictures



