Difference between revisions of "Troutbeck Inn"

'''Troutbeck''' (Hotel, Inn, Resort – various names for the same place, but usually just '''Troutbeck''') was founded by Major Herbert Macllwaine in 1947. The hotel is 2 200m above sea level with the surrounding mountains climbing to 2 593m. This inviting hotel is perfectly positioned to explore the scenic beauty of Nyanga and savour the crisp mountain air. '''Troutbeck Resort''' is a famous location in the Eastern Districts, with numerous tourist attractions nearby. It is an African Sun hotel.

