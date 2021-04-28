−

'''The Troutbeck School''' is a Montessori christian boarding school located in Troutbeck in Nyanga. The school caters for preschool, primary and secondary level education. The school was established in 2015 by the husband and wife of Dr. Grace Mugadza and Dr. Edwin Davies. They had just returned to Zimbabwe from the USA in 2014 and wanted to provide a Montessori education for the 2 kids. They build a classroom and eventually opened up the school to other children. Troutbeck School is the only Montessori education facility that goes all the way from preschool to secondary school in Zimbabwe.

