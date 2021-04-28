Pindula

'''The Troutbeck School''' is a [[Montessori]] christian boarding school located in Troutbeck in [[Nyanga]]. The school caters for preschool, primary and secondary level education. The school was established in '''2015''' by the husband and wife  of Dr. Grace Mugadza and Dr. Edwin Davies. They had just returned to Zimbabwe from the USA in '''2014''' and wanted to provide a Montessori education for the 2 kids. They build a classroom and eventually opened up the school to other children. Troutbeck School is the only Montessori education facility that goes all the way from preschool to secondary school in Zimbabwe.
  
 
==Primary Level==
 
[[Category:Schools]]
 
[[Category:Education]]
 
Troutbeck Montessori School
Troutbeck School (14).JPG
A building at The Troutbeck School
Location
Troutbeck, Nyanga
Zimbabwe
Information
TypeMontessori
Opened2015
GradesECD, Primary, Secondary
Websitethetroutbeckschool.com
Contact Details:
Call or WhatsApp +263 (0) 779 611 855

Or Call

+263 (0) 718 811 855

The Troutbeck School is a Montessori christian boarding school located in Troutbeck in Nyanga. The school caters for preschool, primary and secondary level education. The school was established in 2015 by the husband and wife of Dr. Grace Mugadza and Dr. Edwin Davies. They had just returned to Zimbabwe from the USA in 2014 and wanted to provide a Montessori education for the 2 kids. They build a classroom and eventually opened up the school to other children. Troutbeck School is the only Montessori education facility that goes all the way from preschool to secondary school in Zimbabwe.

Primary Level

The primary academic subjects, which are fully supported by physical materials, equipment and books, include: Mathematics

  • English: Grammar and Literature
  • Biology: Botany and Zoology
  • History
  • Chemistry
  • Geography: Physical and Cultural
  • Physics: Matter and Astronomy

Other Activities

  • Horse riding
  • Golf
  • Nature Walks

School Management

  • Dr. Edwin Davies
  • Dr. Grace Mugadza

Resources

Pictures

Troutbeck School (12).JPG
Troutbeck School (11).JPG
Troutbeck School (10).JPG
Troutbeck School (9).JPG
Troutbeck School (8).JPG
Troutbeck School (7).JPG
Troutbeck School (6).JPG
Troutbeck School (5).JPG
Troutbeck School (3).JPG
Troutbeck School (2).JPG


References

