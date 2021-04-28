Difference between revisions of "Troutbeck School"
|Troutbeck Montessori School
A building at The Troutbeck School
|Location
|Troutbeck, Nyanga
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|Montessori
|Opened
|2015
|Grades
|ECD, Primary, Secondary
|Website
|thetroutbeckschool
|Contact Details:
Call or WhatsApp +263 (0) 779 611 855
Or Call+263 (0) 718 811 855
The Troutbeck School is a Montessori christian boarding school located in Troutbeck in Nyanga. The school caters for preschool, primary and secondary level education. The school was established in 2015 by the husband and wife of Dr. Grace Mugadza and Dr. Edwin Davies. They had just returned to Zimbabwe from the USA in 2014 and wanted to provide a Montessori education for the 2 kids. They build a classroom and eventually opened up the school to other children. Troutbeck School is the only Montessori education facility that goes all the way from preschool to secondary school in Zimbabwe.
Primary Level
The primary academic subjects, which are fully supported by physical materials, equipment and books, include: Mathematics
- English: Grammar and Literature
- Biology: Botany and Zoology
- History
- Chemistry
- Geography: Physical and Cultural
- Physics: Matter and Astronomy
Other Activities
- Horse riding
- Golf
- Nature Walks
School Management
- Dr. Edwin Davies
- Dr. Grace Mugadza
Resources
Pictures
Other Places on Pindula