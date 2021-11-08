The department offers the following courses;

Trust Academy is a registered Cambridge and the [[Zimbabwe School Examinations Council]] (ZIMSEC) examination centre hence pupils are mandated to choose their preferred board.

'''Trust Academy''' is a private college which provides tuition services for academic, professional and continuous development courses. It has branches in [[Mutare]], [[Bulawayo]] and [[Harare]]. It is credited for its wide range of professional courses as compared to other colleges in the country. It was established in ''' 1994 ''' , registered with the [[Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]].

| postcode = , P.O. Box 40 Livingstone Avenue, [[Harare]], Third Floor,8th Ave & Fife Street [[Bulawayo]], Second Floor, 2nd Ave & 2nd Street [[Mutare]] <!-- or | postalcode = -->

Trust Academy is a private college which provides tuition services for academic, professional and continuous development courses. It has branches in Mutare, Bulawayo and Harare. It is credited for its wide range of professional courses as compared to other colleges in the country. It was established in 1994, registered with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Address: Jubilee 2000 Centre 40 Livingstone Avenue, Harare.

Haddon and Sly Building Third Floor,8th Ave & Fife Street Bulawayo.

Premco Building Second Floor, 2nd Ave & 2nd Street Mutare.

Telephone: +263-4-790988 / +263-4-790984/791718, +263 73480377, +263773616665/ 0712212179/ 08644114229/ 086441114247, +263773234070

History

Academic Department

Academic Subjects Offered

Form 1-2

Shona English Geography History Mathematics General Science Principles of Accounts Religious Studies[1]

Form 3-4

Shona English Geography History Mathematics Biology Combined Sciences Accounts Literature in English Business Studies Religious Studies[1]

Form 5-6

Fine Arts Shona Literature in English History Divinity[1]

Humanities

Geography Sociology[1]

Commercials

Accounting Economics Business Studies[1]

Sciences

Mathematics Computing Chemistry Biology[1]

Professional Courses Offered

Accounting Courses with the following boards;

Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) Foundations in Accounting (FIA) IAC Bookkeeping & Accounting Institute of Business & Accounting Studies (IBAS ) Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) Southern Africa Association of Accountants (SAAA)[2]

Marketing Courses with the following boards;

Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) IAC Marketing Studies Institute of Marketing Management GSM Marketing Management (LCCI) Southern African Institute of Marketing (SAIM)[2]

Management & Public Relations Courses with the following boards;

International Qualification in Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) IAC[2]

Travel and Tourism Courses

Information and Technology School

Students can graduate with certificates, diplomas and degrees with affiliated universities such as Midlands State University.

Courses Offered

Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems (Honours) BMIS Diploma Management Information Systems (DMIS) Diploma in Telecommunications(DTEL) Diploma in Networking and PC Engineering(DNEP) Sage Pastel v12 PC Engineering & Networking Desktop Publishing (DTP) AutoCAD Short Computer Courses[3]

The Corporate Training Department

Certified Internal Auditor CISCO CNA EC Council Certified Ethical Hacker Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation International Computer Driving Licence-ICDL Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) The Linux Professional Institute[4]



