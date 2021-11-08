Difference between revisions of "Trust Academy"
| city = [[Harare]] [[Bulawayo]] [[Mutare]]<!-- or | town = -->
| state =
| province = [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]], [[Harare Province]], [[Manicaland]]
| county = [[Zimbabwe]]
| postcode = , P.O. Box 40 Livingstone Avenue, [[Harare]], Third Floor,8th Ave & Fife Street [[Bulawayo]], Second Floor, 2nd Ave & 2nd Street [[Mutare]] <!-- or | postalcode = -->
}}
<br>
'''Trust Academy''' is a private college which provides tuition services for academic, professional and continuous development courses. It has branches in [[Mutare]], [[Bulawayo]] and [[Harare]]. It is credited for its wide range of professional courses as compared to other colleges in the country. It was established in 1994, registered with the [[Ministry of Education
'''Trust Academy''' is a private college which provides tuition services for academic, professional and continuous development courses. It has branches in [[Mutare]], [[Bulawayo]] and [[Harare]]. It is credited for its wide range of professional courses as compared to other colleges in the country. It was established in 1994, registered with the [[Ministry of Education]].
==History==
*Form
#Shona
* Form -
#English
# Shona
#Geography
# English
#History
# Geography
#Mathematics
# History
#
# Mathematics
#
#Accounts
# Accounts
# Religious Studies<ref name="HIGH"/>
#Religious Studies<ref name="HIGH"/>
*Form
* Form -
Fine Arts
#Shona
Fine Arts
#Literature in English
# Shona
#History
# Literature in English
#Divinity<ref name="HIGH"/>
# History
# Divinity<ref name="HIGH"/>
Humanities
Humanities
#Geography
# Geography
#Sociology<ref name="HIGH"/>
# Sociology<ref name="HIGH"/>
Commercials
Commercials
#Accounting
# Accounting
#Economics
# Economics
#Business Studies<ref name="HIGH"/>
# Business Studies<ref name="HIGH"/>
Sciences
Sciences
#Mathematics
# Mathematics
#Computing
# Computing
#Chemistry
# Chemistry
#Biology<ref name="HIGH"/>
# Biology<ref name="HIGH"/>
==Professional Courses Offered==
==Professional Courses Offered==
|Line 325:
==The Corporate Training Department==
==The Corporate Training Department==
The department offers the following courses;
The department offers the following courses;
#Certified Internal Auditor
# Certified Internal Auditor
#CISCO CNA
# CISCO CNA
#EC Council
# EC Council
#Certified Ethical Hacker
# Certified Ethical Hacker
#Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation
# Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation
#International Computer Driving Licence-ICDL
# International Computer Driving Licence-ICDL
#Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS)
# Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS)
#The Linux Professional Institute<ref name="TTT">[http://www.trustacademy.ac.zw/?page_id=477 Corporate Training], "Trust Academy", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"</ref>
# The Linux Professional Institute<ref name="TTT">[http://www.trustacademy.ac.zw/?page_id=477 Corporate Training], "Trust Academy", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"</ref>
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]]
[[Category:]]
[[Category:Tertiary Institutions]] [[Category:
Latest revision as of 08:20, 8 November 2021
|Trust Academy
|Location
|Jubilee 2000 Centre 40 Livingstone Avenue, Harare
Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare
Harare Bulawayo Mutare, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Harare Metropolitan Province, Manicaland, Zimbabwe, , P.O. Box 40 Livingstone Avenue, Harare, Third Floor,8th Ave & Fife Street Bulawayo, Second Floor, 2nd Ave & 2nd Street Mutare
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Type
|College
|Educational authority
|Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
|Category
|Technical Tertiary Institutions
|Medium of language
|English
|Campus
|Jubilee 2000 Centre 40 Livingstone Avenue, Harare, Haddon and Sly Building Third Floor,8th Ave & Fife Street Bulawayo, Premco Building Second Floor, 2nd Ave & 2nd Street Mutare
|Slogan
|Training... for excellence
|Website
|www
|Contact details:
+263-4-790988
Trust Academy is a private college which provides tuition services for academic, professional and continuous development courses. It has branches in Mutare, Bulawayo and Harare. It is credited for its wide range of professional courses as compared to other colleges in the country. It was established in 1994, registered with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Jubilee 2000 Centre 40 Livingstone Avenue, Harare.
Haddon and Sly Building Third Floor,8th Ave & Fife Street Bulawayo.
Premco Building Second Floor, 2nd Ave & 2nd Street Mutare.
Telephone: +263-4-790988 / +263-4-790984/791718, +263 73480377, +263773616665/ 0712212179/ 08644114229/ 086441114247, +263773234070
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Academic Department
Trust Academy is a registered Cambridge and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) examination centre hence pupils are mandated to choose their preferred board.
Academic Subjects Offered
- Form 1-2
- Shona
- English
- Geography
- History
- Mathematics
- General Science
- Principles of Accounts
- Religious Studies[1]
- Form 3-4
- Shona
- English
- Geography
- History
- Mathematics
- Biology
- Combined Sciences
- Accounts
- Literature in English
- Business Studies
- Religious Studies[1]
- Form 5-6
- Fine Arts
- Shona
- Literature in English
- History
- Divinity[1]
Humanities
- Geography
- Sociology[1]
Commercials
- Accounting
- Economics
- Business Studies[1]
Sciences
- Mathematics
- Computing
- Chemistry
- Biology[1]
Professional Courses Offered
- Accounting Courses with the following boards;
- Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)
- Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)
- Foundations in Accounting (FIA)
- IAC Bookkeeping & Accounting
- Institute of Business & Accounting Studies (IBAS )
- Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ)
- Southern Africa Association of Accountants (SAAA)[2]
- Marketing Courses with the following boards;
- Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)
- IAC Marketing Studies
- Institute of Marketing Management GSM
- Marketing Management (LCCI)
- Southern African Institute of Marketing (SAIM)[2]
- Management & Public Relations Courses with the following boards;
- International Qualification in Purchasing and Supply (CIPS)
- IAC[2]
- Travel and Tourism Courses
Information and Technology School
Students can graduate with certificates, diplomas and degrees with affiliated universities such as Midlands State University.
Courses Offered
- Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems (Honours) BMIS
- Diploma Management Information Systems (DMIS)
- Diploma in Telecommunications(DTEL)
- Diploma in Networking and PC Engineering(DNEP)
- Sage Pastel v12
- PC Engineering & Networking
- Desktop Publishing (DTP)
- AutoCAD
- Short Computer Courses[3]
The Corporate Training Department
The department offers the following courses;
- Certified Internal Auditor
- CISCO CNA
- EC Council
- Certified Ethical Hacker
- Computer Hacking Forensic Investigation
- International Computer Driving Licence-ICDL
- Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS)
- The Linux Professional Institute[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 High School, "Trust Academy", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Business School, "Trust Academy", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
- ↑ ICT School, "Trust Academy", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"
- ↑ Corporate Training, "Trust Academy", Published:,Retrieved:13 February 2015"