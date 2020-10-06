Difference between revisions of "Trust Nhokovedzo"

Trust Nhokovedzo is an international digital technology consultant and trainer. He is the founder of Afrodigital (afrodigital.org) and a senior consultant at Calmlock Digital Marketing. He has been engaged by the Chinhoyi University of Technology as a digital business consultant. He was engaged also by the Marketing Association of Zimbabwe as a Digital Marketing Trainer. Trust brings broad-based and valuable insights into digital business and digital strategy formulation gained from more than 11 years of extensive work experience advising clients and providing solutions.



