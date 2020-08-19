Difference between revisions of "Trust Zinyama"

In July 2018, Trust Zinyama was elected to Ward 30 Bikita RDC, for MDC-Alliance with 420 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Bikita RDC with 420 votes, beating Simon Muchafa of Zanu-PF with 412 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]