Difference between revisions of "Trymore Tafadzwa Kabanda"

In July 2018, Trymore Tafadzwa Kabanda was elected to Ward 13 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 997 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Murewa RDC with 997 votes, beating Dorcas Tsuro of MDC-Alliance with 654 votes and Tongoona Matengera of CODE with 42 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

