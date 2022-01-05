Difference between revisions of "Tryt"
Latest revision as of 10:45, 5 January 2022
|Zimbabwean singer-songwriter
Tryt
|Born
|Terrence Kudakwashe Tichapondwa
October 6, 1996
Chiredzi,Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Other names
|StyleBoy
|Occupation
|Rapper,Singer-Songwriter,Record producer
|Years active
|2010-present
|Organization
|Style Mates Entertainment
|Known for
|Afropop • Afrbeat • Afro trap • Hip hop
|Notable work
|Kongonya
|Spouse(s)
|Lisa Zishiri
|Children
|Chanel Tichapondwa
|Parent(s)
|Charles Tichapondwa and Lucia Basera
|Relatives
|Tatenda Tichapondwa (sister),Tawananyasha Tichapondwa (brother)
|Website
|https://g.co/kgs/Za1ogm
Tryt is a Zimbabwean rapper,singer-songwriter and record producer.Tryt was born in Chiredzi,Zimbabwe.He is the owner and founder of Style Mates Entertainment.[1]
Background
Terrence Kudakwashe Tichapondwa (born 6 October 1986),professionally known by his stage name Tryt is a rapper,singer-songwriter and record producer.
Early life and music career
Tryt was born on 6 October 1996 to Mr. and Mrs. Tichapondwa. He started his musical career at the age of 14 years in 2010 recording his unreleased tracks in home studios and grew up in Kadoma,Zimbabwe. He attended Field Air Base Primary School, and later attended Jameson High School for his secondary level in Kadoma.Tryt later relocated to Harare to pessue his musical career where he started a recording production company (record label) Style Mates Entertainment.On 27 August 2016, Tryt released a single with a video titled "Kongonya",which saw his rise to prominence. The music video, which was shot by Mussolini Media Entertainment run for 3 minutes 45 seconds.In 2017 he released "Holla at your boy" from his EP "The StyleBoy".
Discography
Singles
- Kongonya (2016)[2]
- Take control (2017)
- Shoki Shoki (2017)
- Unondipengesa (ft Gene Gatawa & Mas Mie) (2017)
- Gwara Gwara (2018)
- Type of love (2018)
Singles+Remixs
- Don't dull freestyle (ft Wizkid ) (2016)
Albums
The StyleBoy-(EP)2017
- Holla at your boy
- Hwishu
- Tamba
- Wynaa
NewEra-(Mixtape)2021
- Solo
- Amina (ft Underbuss & Joezekarl)
- Ballin’ (ft 17 Flamez & Lil Savage)
- I’m so international
- So many problems
- Dirty Dancer (ft Underbuss)
- Kare haagare ari kare
- On the low
