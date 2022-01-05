Pindula

==Images for Tryt==

Zimbabwean singer-songwriter
Tryt
BornTerrence Kudakwashe Tichapondwa
(1996-10-06) October 6, 1996 (age 25)
Chiredzi,Zimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
Other namesStyleBoy
OccupationRapper,Singer-Songwriter,Record producer
Years active2010-present
OrganizationStyle Mates Entertainment
Known forAfropop • Afrbeat • Afro trap • Hip hop
Notable workKongonya
Spouse(s)Lisa Zishiri
ChildrenChanel Tichapondwa
Parent(s)Charles Tichapondwa and Lucia Basera
RelativesTatenda Tichapondwa (sister),Tawananyasha Tichapondwa (brother)
https://g.co/kgs/Za1ogm


Tryt is a Zimbabwean rapper,singer-songwriter and record producer.Tryt was born in Chiredzi,Zimbabwe.He is the owner and founder of Style Mates Entertainment.[1]

Background

Terrence Kudakwashe Tichapondwa (born 6 October 1986),professionally known by his stage name Tryt is a rapper,singer-songwriter and record producer.

Early life and music career

Tryt was born on 6 October 1996 to Mr. and Mrs. Tichapondwa. He started his musical career at the age of 14 years in 2010 recording his unreleased tracks in home studios and grew up in Kadoma,Zimbabwe. He attended Field Air Base Primary School, and later attended Jameson High School for his secondary level in Kadoma.Tryt later relocated to Harare to pessue his musical career where he started a recording production company (record label) Style Mates Entertainment.On 27 August 2016, Tryt released a single with a video titled "Kongonya",which saw his rise to prominence. The music video, which was shot by Mussolini Media Entertainment run for 3 minutes 45 seconds.In 2017 he released "Holla at your boy" from his EP "The StyleBoy".

Discography

Singles

  1. Kongonya (2016)[2]
  2. Take control (2017)
  3. Shoki Shoki (2017)
  4. Unondipengesa (ft Gene Gatawa & Mas Mie) (2017)
  5. Gwara Gwara (2018)
  6. Type of love (2018)

Singles+Remixs

  1. Don't dull freestyle (ft Wizkid ) (2016)

Albums

The StyleBoy-(EP)2017

  1. Holla at your boy
  2. Hwishu
  3. Tamba
  4. Wynaa

NewEra-(Mixtape)2021

  1. Solo
  2. Amina (ft Underbuss & Joezekarl)
  3. Ballin’ (ft 17 Flamez & Lil Savage)
  4. I’m so international
  5. So many problems
  6. Dirty Dancer (ft Underbuss)
  7. Kare haagare ari kare
  8. On the low

Images for Tryt

  • Tryt.jpeg
  • Tryt1.JPG
  • Tryt2.JPG


Videos

Kongonya-Tryt
Holla at your boy-Tryt
Tryt in the studio

References

