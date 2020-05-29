Difference between revisions of "Tsarukanai Maxwell Chinhanhu"

In July 2018, Tsarukanai Maxwell Chinhanhu was elected to Ward 5 Mutasa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1429 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Mutasa RDC with 1429 votes, beating Daniel Nduna of MDC-Alliance with 1208 votes and Farai Masunga of ZIPP with 85 votes. [1]

Events

