Difference between revisions of "Tsepo Tshola"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Tsepo Tshola''' was a jazz musician born in Lesotho. ==Background== Tsepo Tshola's parents were musicians with Lesotho Vertical 8.<ref name="D">[https://www.news24.com/dr...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:14, 15 July 2021
Tsepo Tshola was a jazz musician born in Lesotho.
Background
Tsepo Tshola's parents were musicians with Lesotho Vertical 8.[1]
Children
Tshola had two sons; Kamogelo and Katlego who are both singers.
Death
Tsepo Tshola died on 15 July 2021 due to Covid-19 complications aged 67.[2]
References
- ↑ At home with...Tshepo Tshola, DRUM, Published: December 25, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2021
- ↑ Renowned musician Tsepo Tshola dies of Covid-19 complications, SowetanLive, Published: July 15, 2021, Retrieved: July 15, 2021