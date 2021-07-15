Tsepo Tshola was a jazz musician born in Lesotho.

Background

Tsepo Tshola's parents were musicians with Lesotho Vertical 8.[1]

Children

Tshola had two sons; Kamogelo and Katlego who are both singers.

Death

Tsepo Tshola died on 15 July 2021 due to Covid-19 complications aged 67.[2]