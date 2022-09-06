In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Tsholotsho South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Tsholotsho was later divided into two political constituencies, '''Tsholotsho''' North and '''Tsholotsho''' South.

Tsholotsho village (formerly Tjolotjo) is in a district in Matabeleland North Province. It is 65km NW of Nyamandhlovu. The name means "the herd of the elephant".

Location/History

An industrial school was founded there in 1921. In 1941, it was moved to Esigodini. The buildings were then used as an experimental sub-station of the Matopos Research Station.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Hwange/Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

David Joseph Mfanyana Kwidini of PF-ZAPU - 29 538 votes.

Obert Moses Mpofu of Zanu PF - 5 926 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

Amos Mkwananzi of Zanu PF with 19 993 votes,

Elliot Mlotshwa of ZUM with 1 936 votes.

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho returned to Parliament:

Mtoliki Sibanda of MDC with 12 318 votes,

Ndabazekaya Mathema of Zanu-PF with 5 634 votes,

George Moyo of LPZ with 0 votes.

Musa Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 759 votes,

Tapson Nganunu Sibanda of CCC with 2 879 votes,

Leonard Mthombemi of ZAPU with 868 votes,

Bongani Moyo, Independent, with 155 votes.

Tsholotsho North

This constituency contains 10 wards which constitute of ward 1 to 9 and 21 of Tsholotsho Rural District. Jonathan Moyo was the Member of Parliament of this constituency in 2015. [1]

Tsholotsho South

The constituency comprises of 12 wards which are wards 10 to 19, 20 and 22.[2] The Member of Parliament of this constituency was Zenzo Sibanda in 2016.

Population

According to the 2012 population census, Tsholotsho has 115 119 people.[3]

NoViolet Bulawayo was born in the district.

Schools and Infrastructure

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See Magama Secondary School.



The constituency has 30 primary schools and 13 secondary schools comprising of 5 A’ level schools and 8 O’ level schools. Of all schools and only Tsholotsho High School offers boarding facilities whereas the rest operate as Day schools. There are 6 health centers in Tsholotsho South namely, Tsholotsho district hospital, Tsholotsho rural hospital, Madlangombe rural hospital and Makaza, Bubude, Nkunzi rural health centers. The health centres are found in wards 22, 14, 17, 19, and 10. There are 28 business centers in the constituency of which 10 centers are electrified. One business center in ward 22 has a police post, and a sub-post office. [2]

Further Reading

